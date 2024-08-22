Casey Jones Distillery Launches First-Ever Mash Maker's Experience As Exclusive Bourbon Trail Tour Stop in Hopkinsville, KY

"Mash bills are the cornerstone of any whiskey, so we're opening the doors to the bourbon development process by asking guests to help design the next great bourbon mash bill. This gives guests a chance to be part of this essential step in whiskey-making," said Arlon "AJ" Jones. Post this

Guests will follow in Master Distiller Arlon "AJ" Casey Jones' footsteps by building the ultimate crowd sourced mash bill and becoming an Official "Casey Jones Distillery Mash Maker." Participants will first scoop up to three raw grains out of barrels in the very same still room where AJ has made authentic Kentucky spirits for years. Mirroring his exact process, guests will then "get into the grind" by pouring their grain into the distillery's original mill to prepare the grain for production. Afterwards, guests will add their milled grains into designated barrels. Grains will be collected throughout the month from all participants. The final recipe will feature AJ's personal touch and will be announced on the distillery's social media and email newsletter before it is distilled.

Starting August 31st, Casey Jones Distillery will launch a unique monthly experience where guests can contribute to a custom batch and help make bourbon's next great mash bill by choosing and grinding the grains that will be mashed, distilled, and aged into Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Participants can follow every step of the journey through email updates, watching as their grain becomes bourbon. Each batch will yield roughly around two and a half barrels: two barrels will be stored for aging and the remaining half barrel will be sold as unaged white dog, giving participants the chance to experience both the unaged spirit and the finished bourbon.

"Mash bills are the cornerstone of any great whiskey and understanding that the grains are the secret sauce is something Master Distillers have held close to the vest since bourbon became America's Native spirit," said AJ. As we head into Bourbon Heritage Month here in Kentucky, the team at Casey Jones is opening the doors to the bourbon development process by asking guests to help us design the next great bourbon mash bill that we'll eventually sell. This gives our guests a unique chance to be part of this essential step in whiskey-making while creating a real connection to the final product," Jones continued.

Affordably priced at $10 per guest, the family-friendly and handicap accessible Mash Maker's Experience is offered at Casey Jones Distillery daily, Monday through Sunday every half hour on the hour, daily hours may vary. While walk-ins are welcome, reservations are recommended and may be secured on the Casey Jones website at www.caseyjonesdistillery.com/mash-maker-experience. Each tour runs approximately 45 minutes and can accommodate up to 20 guests per group. To commemorate the experience, Casey Jones Distillery will also offer limited-edition Mash Maker's merchandise, including t-shirts, hats and cups.

For more information, visit Casey Jones Distillery at www.caseyjonesdistillery.com and follow the company on Instagram @caseyjonesdistillery & Tik Tok @caseyjonesdistillery.

About Casey Jones Distillery

Casey Jones Distillery was founded in 2014 by Arlon Casey Jones ("AJ"), grandson of Casey, and his wife Peg Hays. In 2022, the distillery welcomed a new partner, Cody Turner, to the team. Together, they operate the Hopkinsville, KY-based company with a focus on tradition and authenticity in the distillation of small-batch craft spirits. Building on an infamous family history of still building, bootlegging, and Kentucky whiskey, Casey Jones Distillery produces some of the finest, award-winning bourbon and moonshine in the Commonwealth.

