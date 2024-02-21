Casey Jones Distillery Launches Total Eclipse Bourbon and Reissues Total Eclipse Moonshine to Mark Celestial Celebration of the Total Solar Eclipse

"In 2017, we introduced our Total Eclipse Moonshine, and for the upcoming eclipse in April, we're proud to introduce Total Eclipse Kentucky Straight Bourbon – a nod to our rich distilling traditions and those once-in-a-lifetime moments." Post this

Named the "Official Spirits of the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse" by Senator Whitney Westerfield on the Kentucky Senate floor, 100-proof Total Eclipse Moonshine was inspired by a Prohibition-era family recipe distilled from equal parts corn and cane. Debuting in 2017 to coincide with the previous total solar eclipse, Total Eclipse Moonshine offers a velvety smooth sipping experience with sweet corn and vegetal sweetness – heavenly inspiration for the signature "Moonarita" – a spin on a classic Margarita.

Seven years ago, Casey Jones Distillery was at the heart of the total solar eclipse, as it was positioned within the optimal viewing path of this cosmic phenomena. That weekend, the distillery hosted a remarkable 12,000 astronomy buffs, and sold out of its initial run of 50,000 bottles of Total Eclipse Moonshine. To commemorate the occasion, the distillery laid down a Total Eclipse Cask Strength Single Barrel, which will be released as a distillery exclusive on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

"Twice in my lifetime, I'll experience the shadow of the eclipse over our land here in Hopkinsville – a rare and spectacular gift that inspired me to create something special. In 2017, we introduced our Total Eclipse Moonshine, and for the upcoming eclipse in April, we're proud to introduce our four grain Total Eclipse Kentucky Straight Bourbon – a nod to our rich distilling traditions and those once-in-a-lifetime moments that bring us together." said Master Distiller AJ Jones.

Casey Jones Distillery will host an intimate gathering for friends, fans, and locals on April 8th, where guests can mix and mingle while sipping on signature cocktails and enjoying nature's majesty. "Come on down, meet the folks behind the bottle, and let's share in this magic together. Here in Kentucky, we're all about hospitality and good spirits, and we're eager to pour you a glass of both," Jones continued.

Total Eclipse Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Total Eclipse Moonshine are available for purchase online at www.caseyjonesdistillery.com. The bourbon has select retail availability in KY and OK while the moonshine has select retail availability in CA, GA, KY, IL, OK, TN, TX, NY, NJ, and WI.

For more information, visit Casey Jones Distillery at www.caseyjonesdistillery.com and follow the company on Instagram @caseyjonesdistillery and on Tik Tok @caseyjonesdistillery.

About Casey Jones Distillery

Casey Jones Distillery was founded in 2014 by Arlon Casey Jones ("AJ"), grandson of Casey, and his wife Peg Hays. In 2022, the distillery welcomed a new partner, Cody Turner, to the team. Together, they operate the Hopkinsville, KY-based company with a focus on tradition and authenticity in the distillation of small-batch craft spirits. Building on an infamous family history of still building, bootlegging, and Kentucky whiskey, Casey Jones Distillery produces some of the finest, award-winning bourbon and moonshine in the Commonwealth.

