Casey Mungall Promoted to Chief Risk Officer at Amerisure

"Casey's experience and leadership make him well-suited to lead these teams under one umbrella, with a clear focus on enhancing the company's risk profile and delivering strong results," said Chris Spaude, Chief Financial Officer at Amerisure. "The alignment also creates valuable synergy with the finance team and will have a positive impact on the company. Congratulations to Casey and I look forward to the contributions he will bring in this important role."

Mr. Mungall began his career with Amerisure in 2006. During his time with the company, he has been a member of both the actuarial and investment departments before assuming his dual responsibilities of ERM and investments in 2016. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation in 2013, received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Actuarial Science from Central Michigan University, and has completed the Enterprise Executive Program at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com.

Media Contact

Robert Nicholas, Amerisure, 2486159000, [email protected], Amerisure.com

SOURCE Amerisure