Casey Mungall Promoted to Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management & Investments

"Casey has been integral to the development and growth of the company's enterprise risk management program and a valuable member of Amerisure's Investment department," said Dan Graf, Amerisure's Chief Investment Officer. "His expertise has been instrumental to our collective growth. I am confident through Casey's strength in leadership we are poised for continued success."

Mungall joined Amerisure in 2005 as an Actuarial Analyst and moved from Actuarial to the Investment department in 2011, when he accepted the role of Assistant Portfolio Manager. In 2016, he was promoted to Director of Enterprise Risk Management and Investments and most recently served as Assistant Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management & Investments. Mungall is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and earned a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science from Central Michigan University.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com.

