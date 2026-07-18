Cash Buyers Are Changing the Definition of Value in Real Estate Transactions, Reports Bridgehaven Homes

Drawing on insights from more than 200 residential transactions completed since 2017, the company reports that a growing number of homeowners in the Sacramento area are placing greater emphasis on speed, certainty, and simplicity. Post this

Drawing on insights from more than 200 residential transactions completed since 2017, the company reports that a growing number of homeowners in the Sacramento area are placing greater emphasis on speed, certainty, and simplicity.

The True Cost of a Traditional Sale

The gap between a home's list price and net proceeds can be substantial. Market data shows that traditional sales frequently involve

Commission fees in the 5 to 6 % range

Seller paid closing costs

Inspection-related concessions

Appraisal-based price adjustments

When combined with ongoing expenses during the transaction period, these factors can reduce final returns more than initial pricing suggests.

When Speed Has Measurable Value

In certain segments of the housing market, timing has become a primary consideration for sellers. Industry data and transaction trends point to several scenarios where the pace of a sale can influence outcomes as much as price. These often include inherited properties moving through estate or probate processes, rental homes with tenant-related challenges, properties at risk of foreclosure, and relocations that require sellers to manage timelines across different locations.

In such cases, the cost of delay can be measurable. Extended timelines may result in additional mortgage payments, maintenance expenses, and carrying costs, while also introducing uncertainty around deal completion. Faster transactions, by contrast, can reduce financial exposure and simplify coordination, particularly in time-sensitive situations.

Market participants note that when these factors are considered, the financial difference between faster and slower sale options may be narrower than it initially appears, depending on the circumstances and timing involved.

A More Complete Definition of Value

The long-standing emphasis on sale price as the primary measure of a successful real estate transaction may not fully reflect the range of factors influencing seller decisions. Market observations suggest that considerations such as certainty of closing, flexibility in timing, reduced repair obligations, and fewer transaction contingencies are playing a larger role in how outcomes are evaluated.

For some sellers, particularly those managing properties that require updates or navigating time-sensitive situations, predictability and reduced complexity can carry meaningful weight. In these cases, overall outcomes are often evaluated by weighing time, risk, and ongoing costs alongside the final sale amount.

Across the Sacramento region, industry participants report a gradual shift toward more flexible definitions of value, shaped by individual circumstances rather than a single financial metric.

About Bridgehaven Homes

Bridgehaven Homes is a BBB-accredited real estate investment company. It was founded in 2017 and is based in Rocklin, California. The company buys residential properties across Sacramento and Northern California.

Media Contact:

Bridgehaven Homes

5515 Pacific St, Suite 511,

Rocklin, CA 95677

Phone: (916) 414-9997

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bridgehavenhomes.com

References:

North Penn Now. "How Financing Impacts the Speed of Real Estate Deals." northpennnow.com

Media Contact

Christian Foschini, Bridgehaven Homes, 1 5404877145, [email protected], https://bridgehavenhomes.com/

SOURCE Bridgehaven Homes