Cash Industry Stakeholders to Gather in Chicago for the Secure Cash and Transport Association's Annual Conference

"I believe the next chapter for us all is to focus on building resilience, ensuring that our industry can keep pace with technological advancements and thrive amidst them." Post this

The 2024 SCTA Conference will feature more than a dozen informative sessions delivered by leading experts in cash-in-transit, banking, retail, security, cybersecurity, insurance, and compliance. The full schedule for the event can be found at scta.securetransportassociation.org/agenda.

D. Mark Lowers, President of the Secure Cash and Transport Association, reflects on this year's focus on innovation, "As leaders, we've had to navigate the rapid pace of technological change, integrating new systems and solutions to maintain business continuity and enhance safety and security. This adaptation has sharpened our skills and brought about greater efficiency. However, I believe the next chapter for us all is to focus on building resilience, ensuring that our industry can keep pace with technological advancements and thrive amidst them."

Details about the event, registration information, and association membership details can be found on the event website at https://scta.securetransportassociation.org.

About the Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA)

The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) is a non-profit association established in 2013 to represent the shared interests of professionals in ATM servicing, cash handling/processing, transportation, and safekeeping of cash and coin throughout North America. Industry groups represented by the association include armored operators, insurance providers, truck builders, financial institutions, ATM cash providers, coin wrappers, security surveys and compliance providers, retailers, and loss adjusters.

Learn more at securetransportassociation.org.

Media Contact

Michael Gaul, Secure Cash & Transport Association, 1 (540) 338-7151, [email protected], https://www.securetransportassociation.org/

SOURCE Secure Cash & Transport Association