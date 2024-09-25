Cash Industry Stakeholders to Gather in Chicago for the Secure Cash and Transport Association's Annual Conference

The 2024 SCTA Conference, taking place in Chicago on October 9-11, will host cash industry professionals and feature a keynote address by 29-time Emmy Award winner and Hall of Fame keynote speaker, Bill Stainton.
PURCELLVILLE, Va., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA), a nonprofit group representing professionals in ATM servicing, cash handling and processing, transportation, and safekeeping of cash and coin throughout North America, is set to welcome nearly 200 attendees to its annual conference in Chicago on October 9-11, 2024. The annual SCTA Conference supports the Secure Cash & Transport Association's overarching mission to protect, strengthen, and unite the cash-in-transit and cash-servicing industries. This year's event theme is "Adopting and Adapting to Technology: What's Next?"
The conference brings professionals and thought leaders together to review critical trends and issues impacting the cash industry's safety, security, and overall success. This year's event features a keynote address by 29-time Emmy Award winner and Hall of Fame keynote speaker, Bill Stainton. Stainton's address, "Connect the Dots: Innovation in the Cash Service Industry," will debunk several myths about creativity and innovation and delve into what it means to be a game-changer in the cash industry.
The 2024 SCTA Conference will feature more than a dozen informative sessions delivered by leading experts in cash-in-transit, banking, retail, security, cybersecurity, insurance, and compliance. The full schedule for the event can be found at scta.securetransportassociation.org/agenda.
D. Mark Lowers, President of the Secure Cash and Transport Association, reflects on this year's focus on innovation, "As leaders, we've had to navigate the rapid pace of technological change, integrating new systems and solutions to maintain business continuity and enhance safety and security. This adaptation has sharpened our skills and brought about greater efficiency. However, I believe the next chapter for us all is to focus on building resilience, ensuring that our industry can keep pace with technological advancements and thrive amidst them."
Details about the event, registration information, and association membership details can be found on the event website at https://scta.securetransportassociation.org.
The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) is a non-profit association established in 2013 to represent the shared interests of professionals in ATM servicing, cash handling/processing, transportation, and safekeeping of cash and coin throughout North America. Industry groups represented by the association include armored operators, insurance providers, truck builders, financial institutions, ATM cash providers, coin wrappers, security surveys and compliance providers, retailers, and loss adjusters.
