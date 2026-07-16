CashMax Welcomes Mark McNall as COO and Expands CashMax Connect Customer Support Initiative

Mark brings a wealth of industry experience, operational expertise, and proven leadership that will help drive CashMax forward as the company continues to enhance the experience it provides to customers. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark McNall to the team as our new Chief Operating Officer," said a CashMax spokesperson. "Mark brings a wealth of industry experience, operational expertise, and proven leadership that will help drive our organization forward. We are excited to leverage his knowledge and strategic vision as we continue to grow and enhance the experience we provide to our customers."

Alongside the leadership appointment, CashMax is highlighting the expansion of CashMax Connect, a customer contact center initiative built to support online applicants, existing customers, and store teams across Texas. The initiative began as a smaller pilot effort and has grown into a multi-agent operation serving customers across the company's network of Texas locations.

CashMax Connect is designed to help customers receive faster responses, schedule appointments more efficiently, and get support when beginning the application process online or seeking information from a nearby location. By centralizing key communication functions, the initiative helps create a more consistent customer experience while supporting local store teams with follow-up, appointment coordination, and customer service workflows.

"CashMax Connect was developed to make communication more responsive and convenient for customers," said the spokesperson. "As more customers begin their experience online, the contact center helps connect people with the information, scheduling assistance, and next steps they need."

CashMax Texas offers payday loans, auto title loans, cash advances, and related short-term lending options through online applications and a network of 32+ Texas locations. The company has served Texas consumers for more than 20 years and continues to invest in technology, training, and customer support resources that improve the service experience.

The company noted that customer communication and transparency remain central to its operating approach. Customers can review loan information, fees, disclosures, and location details through official CashMax channels and are encouraged to ask questions before choosing a product. Loan availability, terms, and approval requirements may vary by location and applicant qualification.

For more information about CashMax Texas, visit https://cashmaxtexas.com/.

About CashMax Texas

CashMax Texas is a Texas-based financial services brand offering payday loans, auto title loans, cash advances, and related short-term lending options. Through online applications and 32+ Texas locations, CashMax serves customers seeking short-term funding options with local support, appointment scheduling, and customer communication resources. To learn more, visit https://cashmaxtexas.com/.

Media Contact

CashMax Connect, CashMax Texas, 1 2144523177,(214) 452-3177, [email protected], https://cashmaxtexas.com/

SOURCE CashMax Texas