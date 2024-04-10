Casillero del Diablo Becomes Official Wine of the Mexican National Teams in the U.S.

This collaboration symbolizes a strategic alliance, blending tradition with forward-thinking approaches to enhance the fan journey and entice new consumers to the wine category. Post this

"Casillero del Diablo is thrilled to unite with the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol and Soccer United Marketing in this exciting partnership," said Rodrigo Maturana, president of Marketing for Viña Concha y Toro USA, which has Casillero del Diablo in its acclaimed portfolio of wines. "As the official wine of the Mexican National Teams in the U.S., we're poised to amplify the Casillero brand presence and engage fans through innovative experiences. This collaboration symbolizes a strategic alliance, blending tradition with forward-thinking approaches to enhance the fan journey and entice new consumers to the wine category."

Both the Mexican Men's and Women's National Teams will play a series of games across the United States, as the Mexican Men's National Team recently announced the upcoming U.S.-based friendlies which include matches against Bolivia (May 31 in Chicago), Uruguay (June 5 in Denver), Brazil (June 8 in College Station, Texas), New Zealand (Sept. 7 in Pasadena, Calif.) and Canada (Sept. 10 in Arlington, Texas). Tickets and more information are available at www.SomosLocales.com.

"We are always pleased to introduce a sponsor of the Mexican National Teams, and we couldn't be more excited to officially bring Casillero del Diablo into our family," said Enrique Nieto, FMF Director of Strategic Alliances. "We are confident that with Mexico's leading wine brand on our team, together we will connect with MNT fans through great experiences."

Now in its 21st edition, the MexTour has delighted sports fans across the United States with marquee soccer matches against top opponents at world-class venues, including most U.S. stadiums scheduled to host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches. More than just a game, each tour stop features the AT&T Futbol Fiesta fan fest, as well as fan and media events throughout the markets. Mexico's supporters have responded with an average attendance of nearly 60,000 per match in the last decade, thanks to its estimated fan base of 60 million people (study: Equation Research). With a conglomeration of top blue-chip sponsors, the MexTour is recognized as one of the most successful sports properties on the continent. On the pitch, MexTour matches allow the team to prepare for important competitions such as the FIFA World Cup, the Concacaf Gold Cup, and CONMEBOL Copa America.

"The Mexican National Team is a driving force of the sport and its growth across North America, and Soccer United Marketing is proud to announce Casillero del Diablo as the Federation's latest U.S. partner, said Carter Ladd, Soccer United Marketing Chief Revenue Officer. "Casillero del Diablo is legendary, global winemaker, and we know Mexico's massive, passionate fanbase in America will enjoy this partnership for many years to come."

For more information, please visit www.SomosLocales.com or www.casillerodeldiablo.com.

About Soccer United Marketing

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, is the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion, and operational execution of the region's most successful soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the Mexican National Teams for the U.S. market (MexTour and MexTour W), Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, Copa Angelina and Concacaf Properties (including Concacaf Gold Cup™, Concacaf Nations League Finals, Concacaf Champions Cup and Concacaf W). In addition, SUM held the promotional and commercial rights to the highly successful 2016 Copa America Centenario.

About Casillero del Diablo

Rooted in a mysterious 19th Century tale about the "Devil's Cellar," Casillero del Diablo is a legend more than 140 years in the making. In the 1880s, Don Melchor de Concha y Toro was revered for crafting some of Chile's finest wines. To fend off thieves who pilfered coveted bottles from his cellar, Don Melchor spread a rumor that the Devil himself guarded the wines. The tale he spun kept his cellar untouched, sparking a mysterious legend that has passed from generation to generation. Today, Casillero del Diablo crafts award-winning wines that evoke Chile's extraordinary wine regions, and are sold across 100 countries across the world. The collection includes a Cabernet Sauvignon sourced primarily from Maipo Valley; a Carmenere consistently acclaimed by wine critics; a bright, coastal Sauvignon Blanc; and a crisp Rosé. With more than 109 scores of 90 points and above in recent years, Casillero del Diablo is an unforgettable source or exemplary Chilean wines that live up to their legend.

