Casillero del Diablo Introduces Limited-Edition Co-Branded Mexican National Team Bottles to Commemorate Second Year of U.S. Partnership

"We are excited to build on the success of 2024 by continuing to collaborate with the Federación Mexicana de Futbol and Soccer United Marketing," said Rodrigo Maturana, President of Marketing for Viña Concha y Toro USA, which imports Casillero del Diablo in the U.S. "By aligning with soccer, a sport that unites millions of people across cultures, Casillero del Diablo is tapping into a unique opportunity to connect with new consumers in a meaningful way during the most exciting time in North American soccer history."

The partnership with FMF and SUM represents an innovative approach for Casillero del Diablo to reach a highly engaged and passionate demographic—fans of the Mexican National Teams in the United States. It demonstrates the brand's forward-thinking strategy in expanding its relevance beyond traditional wine drinkers, engaging a diverse, soccer-loving community through shared passion and cultural touchpoints.

"We are incredibly proud of the work we've done alongside Casillero del Diablo during year one of our partnership, and we look forward to all that we will achieve together in 2025," said Jen Cramer, Soccer United Marketing Executive Vice President of Partnership Marketing. "Interest in soccer has never been higher, and through our work with Casillero del Diablo we will collectively continue to forge authentic connections with the loyal fanbase of the Mexican National Teams in the U.S."

Now in its 22nd edition, MexTour has delighted fans across the U.S. with marquee matches against top opponents at world-class venues. MexTour is recognized as one of the most successful sports properties in North America thanks to its estimated fan base of 65 million people[2], and momentum around MexTour W continues as it enters its third year in 2025 with strong cross-over[3] interest.

The 2025 matches will begin on April 5 in Kansas City, MO with the Mexican Women's National Team facing Jamaica, with the two the teams meeting again on April 8 in Houston, TX. The Mexican Men's National Team also recently announced the upcoming U-S.-based friendlies which include matches against Switzerland (June 7 in Salt Lake City, UT), and Turkey (June 10 in Chapel Hill, NC), with more matches to be announced at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.SomosLocales.com, and for more information on the partnership between Casillero del Diablo and the Mexican National Teams please visit www.casillerodeldiablo.com.

ABOUT SOCCER UNITED MARKETING

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, is the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion, and operational execution of the region's most successful soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the Mexican National Teams for the U.S. market (MexTour and MexTour W), Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, and Concacaf Properties (including Concacaf Gold Cup™, Concacaf Nations League Finals, Concacaf Champions Cup and Concacaf W).

ABOUT CASILLERO DEL DIABLO

Rooted in a mysterious 19th Century tale about the "Devil's Cellar," Casillero del Diablo is a legend more than 140 years in the making. In the 1880s, Don Melchor de Concha y Toro was revered for crafting some of Chile's finest wines. To fend off thieves who pilfered coveted bottles from his cellar, Don Melchor spread a rumor that the Devil himself guarded the wines. The tale he spun kept his cellar untouched, sparking a mysterious legend that has passed from generation to generation. Today, Casillero del Diablo crafts award-winning wines that evoke Chile's extraordinary wine regions, and are sold across 100 countries across the world. The collection includes a Cabernet Sauvignon sourced primarily from Maipo Valley; a Carmenere consistently acclaimed by wine critics; a bright, coastal Sauvignon Blanc; and a crisp Rosé. With more than 118 scores of 90 points and above in the past ten years, Casillero del Diablo is an unforgettable source or exemplary Chilean wines that live up to their legend.

