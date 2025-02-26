Casino Junket Club: Expanding Excellence in Luxury Casino Travel

After 30 years in the business, Casino Junket Club is dedicated to maintaining its status as the Southeast's largest casino marketing company by constantly expanding its portfolio. In 2025, they added Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi and the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to their already robust portfolio. Casino Junket Club represents 95% of the Las Vegas Strip, but its reach goes beyond the iconic city. From major cruise lines to exotic island destinations and over 100 land-based properties worldwide, Casino Junket Club transports thrill seekers to spectacular destinations to experience the casino world in luxury and style. Casino Junket Club is a leader in the casino marketing field, and with over 300,000 reservations booked it's easy to see why. Their staff have a combined experience of 75 years in the industry and are experts at arranging extravagant experiences for a sophisticated. What sets Casino Junket Club apart is their dedication to crafting personal relationships with their clients. Through these relationships, they can anticipate client needs and curate highly tailored travel experiences. Richard Haskins, CEO, credits these relationships for the success of his late- father's company, "I look forward to getting to know our clients and being able to help them make memories." With the addition of these properties to its portfolio, Casino Junket Club looks forward to continuing its practice of providing bespoke services at exemplary levels.

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 30 years in the business, Casino Junket Club is dedicated to maintaining its status as the Southeast's largest casino marketing company by constantly expanding its portfolio. In 2025, they added Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi and the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to their already robust portfolio.

Casino Junket Club represents 95% of the Las Vegas Strip, but its reach goes beyond the iconic city. From major cruise lines to exotic island destinations and over 100 land-based properties worldwide, Casino Junket Club transports thrill seekers to spectacular destinations to experience the casino world in luxury and style.

Casino Junket Club is a leader in the casino marketing field, and with over 300,000 reservations booked it's easy to see why. Their staff have a combined experience of 75 years in the industry and are experts at arranging extravagant experiences for a sophisticated. What sets Casino Junket Club apart is their dedication to crafting personal relationships with their clients. Through these relationships, they can anticipate client needs and curate highly tailored travel experiences.

Richard Haskins, CEO, credits these relationships for the success of his late- father's company, "I look forward to getting to know our clients and being able to help them make memories."

With the addition of these properties to its portfolio, Casino Junket Club looks forward to continuing its practice of providing bespoke services at exemplary levels.

