Casino Junket Club, LLC Expands Portfolio to Include All MGM Properties in Las Vegas and The Beau Rivage in Biloxi

ATLANTA, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Casino Junket Club, LLC, the Southeast's largest casino marketing company, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its portfolio to include all MGM properties in Las Vegas and The Beau Rivage in Biloxi, MS. With the addition of these 13 new hotels and casinos, Casino Junket Club now books at over 95% of the Las Vegas Strip, offering even more exciting travel destinations for their customers.

"This is a great opportunity for us and we look forward to providing our customers with many more travel options," said Richard Haskins, CEO of Casino Junket Club. "We are committed to enhancing the travel experiences of our clients and these new partnerships allow us to do just that."

For over 30 years, Casino Junket Club has been at the forefront of the casino marketing field, dedicated to offering unparalleled opportunities and exceptional service to their customers. This latest expansion reaffirms their commitment to being a leader in the industry and continuously improving their offerings.

About Casino Junket Club, LLC:

Casino Junket Club, LLC is a premier casino marketing company based in Atlanta, GA, specializing in creating unforgettable travel experiences for casino enthusiasts. With a robust portfolio of properties and destinations, the company has built a reputation for excellence and innovation over the past three decades.

Richard Haskins

CEO

Casino Junket Club, LLC

Phone: 689.389.4540

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://casinojunketclub.com/

Melissa Orme, Casino Tours, 1 689-389-4540, [email protected], https://casinojunketclub.com/

