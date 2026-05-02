CasinoPartiesLLC.com Expands Premier Casino Party Rentals in Manhattan, NY -- Authentic Tables, Professional Dealers, Custom Packages for Corporate & Private Events

Top-rated Manhattan casino party rental company offers fully staffed blackjack, roulette and craps experiences to elevate corporate events, weddings and private parties across New York City
MANHATTAN, N.Y., May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CasinoPartiesLLC.com, a leading provider of casino party rentals in Manhattan, NY, today announced expanded availability and new customizable event packages for corporate events, private parties, fundraisers and weddings throughout New York City. With authentic casino tables, professional and entertaining dealers, premium play-money chips and signage, CasinoPartiesLLC.com delivers a turnkey casino entertainment experience that brings the excitement of Las Vegas to Manhattan venues.
Focused on delivering safe, legal and memorable experiences, CasinoPartiesLLC.com offers:
- Casino table rentals: blackjack, roulette, craps, poker tables sized for intimate and large gatherings
- Professional dealers and croupiers trained in guest interaction and game management
- Fully customizable packages: themed décor, tournament-style play, prize support, and multi-table setups
- Portable, all-inclusive service: setup, teardown, on-site management, and event coordination
- Service across Manhattan neighborhoods and greater NYC, including Midtown, Upper East Side, Chelsea, and downtown venues
"Our Manhattan clients want authentic casino entertainment without the hassle of sourcing equipment or personnel," said Ismael Qureshi, CEO of CasinoPartiesLLC.com. "We specialize in seamless casino party rentals in Manhattan, NY, providing professional dealers and tailored packages that fit corporate budgets and private event needs while complying with local regulations."
Benefits for Manhattan event planners and hosts:
- Boost guest engagement with interactive casino entertainment
- Easy logistics with single-vendor solutions for gaming, staffing and prize handling
- Scalable options for small private parties to large corporate galas
- Proven experience executing events in Manhattan hotels, event spaces and private residences
Booking and availability:
CasinoPartiesLLC.com is currently accepting bookings for summer and fall events across Manhattan and greater New York City. Early reservations are recommended to secure preferred dates, table counts and themed packages.
About CasinoPartiesLLC.com:
CasinoPartiesLLC.com is a premier provider of casino party rentals in Manhattan, NY and the New York City area. Specializing in staffed casino tables, custom event packages and professional service, CasinoPartiesLLC.com helps event planners and hosts create high-energy, memorable experiences for corporate functions, weddings, fundraisers and private celebrations. For more information or to request a quote, visit https://www.CasinoPartiesLLC.com.
Media contact:
Ismael Qureshi
President
CasinoPartiesLLC.com
Phone: (917) 829-8481
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.CasinoPartiesLLC.com
Media Contact
Ismael Qureshi, ISH Events LLC, 1 (917) 829-8481, [email protected], CasinoPartiesLLC.com
SOURCE CasinoPartiesLLC.com
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