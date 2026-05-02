CasinoPartiesLLC.com Expands Premier Casino Party Rentals in Manhattan, NY -- Authentic Tables, Professional Dealers, Custom Packages for Corporate & Private Events

"CasinoPartiesLLC.com delivers authentic casino table rentals and professional dealers throughout Manhattan, NY — offering turnkey, customizable packages that transform corporate events, weddings and fundraisers into high‑energy, engaging experiences across Midtown, Chelsea and the Upper East Side." Post this

Casino table rentals: blackjack, roulette, craps, poker tables sized for intimate and large gatherings

table rentals: blackjack, roulette, craps, poker tables sized for intimate and large gatherings Professional dealers and croupiers trained in guest interaction and game management

Fully customizable packages: themed décor, tournament-style play, prize support, and multi-table setups

Portable, all-inclusive service: setup, teardown, on-site management, and event coordination

Service across Manhattan neighborhoods and greater NYC, including Midtown, Upper East Side, Chelsea, and downtown venues

"Our Manhattan clients want authentic casino entertainment without the hassle of sourcing equipment or personnel," said Ismael Qureshi, CEO of CasinoPartiesLLC.com. "We specialize in seamless casino party rentals in Manhattan, NY, providing professional dealers and tailored packages that fit corporate budgets and private event needs while complying with local regulations."

Benefits for Manhattan event planners and hosts:

Boost guest engagement with interactive casino entertainment

entertainment Easy logistics with single-vendor solutions for gaming, staffing and prize handling

Scalable options for small private parties to large corporate galas

Proven experience executing events in Manhattan hotels, event spaces and private residences

Booking and availability:

CasinoPartiesLLC.com is currently accepting bookings for summer and fall events across Manhattan and greater New York City. Early reservations are recommended to secure preferred dates, table counts and themed packages.

About CasinoPartiesLLC.com:

CasinoPartiesLLC.com is a premier provider of casino party rentals in Manhattan, NY and the New York City area. Specializing in staffed casino tables, custom event packages and professional service, CasinoPartiesLLC.com helps event planners and hosts create high-energy, memorable experiences for corporate functions, weddings, fundraisers and private celebrations. For more information or to request a quote, visit https://www.CasinoPartiesLLC.com.

Media contact:

Ismael Qureshi

President

CasinoPartiesLLC.com

Phone: (917) 829-8481

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.CasinoPartiesLLC.com

Media Contact

Ismael Qureshi, ISH Events LLC, 1 (917) 829-8481, [email protected], CasinoPartiesLLC.com

SOURCE CasinoPartiesLLC.com