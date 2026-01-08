Casio Privia PX-S Series Named 'Home Digital Keyboard of the Year' for the Fifth Consecutive Year

The PX-S7000, in particular, sets a new standard of elegance and excellence in the digital piano industry." - Brian Piccolo, senior general manager of sales at Casio America, Inc. Post this

"We are honored to see Privia recognized for the fifth consecutive year," said Brian Piccolo, senior general manager of sales at Casio America, Inc. "This consistent recognition highlights not only the quality of our instruments but also the unwavering trust that music retailers and customers have in Casio. The PX-S7000, in particular, sets a new standard of elegance and excellence in the digital piano industry."

Since its inception, the Casio Privia line has earned worldwide praise for delivering high-quality sound, authentic touch, and classic style while remaining affordable and practical. The PX-S7000 advances further with its exceptional sound quality, sleek mid-century modern design, and professional-level performance.

As noted in the December 2025 issue of MMR, "Casio's Privia PX-S7000 gets the nod for 'Home Digital Keyboard of the Year,' celebrated by retailers for its marriage of premium performance and interior-friendly design. The PX-S7000 stands apart with its minimalist footprint, advanced sound engine, and impressive key feel—elements that appeal equally to casual home players and serious musicians seeking a stylish, high-quality digital piano. Dealers note that Casio has tapped into a rapidly growing market of design-conscious consumers who want an instrument that complements modern living spaces without compromising musical capability. The result is a keyboard that excels visually, technologically, and artistically."

About the Awards

For 33 years, MMR's Dealers' Choice Awards have honored the top products shaping the musical instrument industry. Voted on by retailers, these awards spotlight instruments that foster innovation, delight customers, and drive business success.

The Casio Privia PX-S Series is available nationwide at select music dealers. For more information on Casio's full lineup of electronic musical instruments, visit Casio.com/us.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Jersey City, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us.

Media Contact

Peter Giles, Giles Communications, 1 914-644-3500 700, [email protected], www.giles.com

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.