Casio Privia PX-S Series Named 'Home Digital Keyboard of the Year' for the Fourth Consecutive Year

"We are honored to see Privia recognized for the fourth straight year," said Stephen Schmidt, vice president of Casio's Electronic Musical Instruments Division. "This repeated acknowledgment reflects not only the strength of our instruments but also the unwavering trust music retailers and customers place in Casio. The PX-S7000, in particular, redefines elegance and excellence in the digital piano space."

Since its inception, the Casio Privia line has earned global acclaim for delivering premium sound, authentic touch, and timeless style while remaining accessible and practical. The standout model of the series, the PX-S7000, pushes boundaries further with its unmatched sound quality, sophisticated mid-century modern design, and professional-grade performance.

Christian Wissmuller, executive editor of MMR, shared, "The PX-S7000 is a stunningly successful pairing of impressive, professional-level sound and playability with powerfully appealing aesthetics. Casio's designers devoted just as much thought and energy into creating an instrument that would enhance the visual appeal of a domestic living space as they did on engineering specs that have yielded a wonderful-sounding musical instrument. The numbers don't lie: for four years in a row, now, the PX-S Series consoles have been irresistibly compelling options for end-users, consistently generating profit – and satisfied, repeat customers – for MI retailers.

About the Awards

For 32 years, MMR's Dealers' Choice Awards have celebrated the best-in-class products shaping the musical instrument industry. Voted on by retailers, these awards highlight instruments that drive innovation, delight customers, and fuel business success.

The Casio Privia PX-S Series is available nationwide at select music dealers. For more information on Casio's full lineup of electronic musical instruments, visit Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Media Contact

