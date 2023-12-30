Casio Privia PX-S Series Recognized as 'Home Digital Keyboard of the Year' Third Year in a Row in Annual MMR Dealers' Choice Awards

"Brilliant mid-century modern-influenced style meets unmatched sound and touch for a total package that's hard – and in 2023, anyway, impossible – to beat." --Christian Wissmuller, executive editor of MMR Post this

Since its debut in 2003, the Casio Privia has earned an enviable reputation for its fully immersive sound, exceptional touch, and alluring style, making it one of the top-selling digital pianos on the market. Innovation has remained at the heart of the line's evolution, proving that digital instruments can offer an elevated and truly professional playing experience without being bulky, heavy, or expensive.

The PX-S7000, the flagship in Casio's newest family of instruments, is simply the best-sounding, best-feeling, and best-looking Privia ever made.

"On behalf of Casio, I want to convey our deepest gratitude to the music retailers who continue to express their vote of confidence for Privia," said Stephen Schmidt, vice president of Casio's Electronic Musical Instruments Division. "Having won this prestigious industry award 3 years in a row is a testament to the consistent and growing success our dealers are having with our instruments, as well as the widespread appeal it has with a growing number of musicians."

"Casio's PX-S series of Privia keyboards took the win in this category last year, with dealers and customers particularly drawn to the aesthetics, craftsmanship, and the brand's reputation," said Christian Wissmuller, executive editor of MMR. "In 2023, voters were more specific, singling out the elegant and eye-catching PX-S7000 model. Every bit as much visual art as it is a powerful musical instrument, the PX-S7000 serves as a centerpiece for the home. Brilliant mid-century modern-influenced style meets unmatched sound and touch for a total package that's hard – and in 2023, anyway, impossible – to beat. We at MMR salute the Casio team on a well-deserved repeat trip to the 'Home Digital Keyboard of the Year' winner's circle!"

For 31 years, readers of MMR have selected the top instruments across an array of categories, honoring those companies that have designed, produced, and marketed gear that has resonated most with end-users and generated sales and profit for retailers.

The award-winning products are featured in MMR's December 2023 issue.

Casio PRIVIA PX-S Series digital pianos are available at select music dealers nationwide. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit Casio.com.

