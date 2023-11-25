Cask Cartel Unveils Limited-Time Cyber Monday Special: Enjoy $50 Off Whiskey Advent Calendar 2023 Using Code 'Advent50'

Discover a remarkable selection of more than a dozen Advent Calendar choices at Cask Cartel, spanning a wide spectrum, featuring whisky, bourbon, scotch, rum, and vodka. Post this

Whiskey: The Single Cask Whisky Advent Calendar 2023

This Advent Calendar boasts a selection of 24 unique, handmade 30ml wax-sealed drams that highlight the extraordinary complexity of single-cask whisky. The collection features some of the finest single-cask whiskies ever bottled, encompassing a variety of styles and ages and showcasing award-winning expressions from renowned distilleries. Enthusiasts are invited to delve into the richness of whiskies aged in wine casks, exploring the intricate flavors of drams that extend beyond Scotland, including notable examples like the Lochlea Single Cask Ex-Bourbon Barrel and Glen Keith 30 Year Old 1991.

The Japanese Whisky Advent Calendar 2023

Embark on a tasting journey of Japan's finest whiskies with this calendar, offering 24 different, handmade 30ml wax-sealed drams. Each door reveals exciting, rare, and delicious expressions, including whiskies aged in unique casks and distiller's reserves such as Hibiki Japanese Harmony 3cl Sample and Yamazaki 12 Year Old 3cl Sample. Delight in award-winning creations from renowned distilleries, providing an opportunity to savor some of the most coveted whiskies in the world.

The Gin Advent Calendar 2023 | Premium Edition (White Christmas)

Exquisitely curated by the skilled team at Drinks by the Dram, the Premium Gin Advent Calendar is a festive treasure trove. It boasts 24 distinct wax-sealed samples of delectable gin, sourced from globally renowned producers, including highlights such as Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin 3cl Sample and Tanqueray Rangpur Lime 3cl Sample. This thoughtfully assembled collection is promised to be the perfect gift, ensuring a thoroughly delightful Christmas for any gin enthusiast. Prepare for a joyous exploration of exquisite flavors, all expertly packaged to elevate the holiday spirits.

The Craft Gin Advent Calendar 2023

Celebrate the countdown to Christmas with the Craft Gin Advent Calendar from Drinks by the Dram, a delight for gin enthusiasts. Behind each door awaits a 30ml wax-sealed sample, featuring 24 different gins carefully chosen from top small producers worldwide, including gems like 135 East Hyogo Dry Gin and St. George Terroir Gin. This diverse selection, spanning Japanese, Finnish, and award-winning British expressions, promises to expand your juniper horizons and introduce you to new favorites, making it the perfect tonic for festive merriment.

