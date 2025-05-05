Cask NX expands ServiceNow expertise with two new Certified Master Architects

The more I was involved in decision-making for the delivery and sales teams on technical and strategic topics, the more I realized the need to deepen my knowledge to find the right answers. This drive to improve my understanding & provide more valuable insights inspired me to purse becoming a CMA. Post this

A CMA is a highly skilled advisor who helps organizations design, govern, and implement digital transformation strategies with ServiceNow. CMAs provide expert guidance on technology strategy, solution architecture, and governance throughout the transformation journey. To earn the prestigious CMA designation, candidates complete a rigorous six-month program, including bi-weekly webinars, assessments, and a final board exam where they defend their architectural solution to a panel of experts.

"The training helped sharpen some key areas and expand on particular approaches," said Wong. "I used the training, information, and knowledge to help establish a full governance model for a federal agency program."

Not only does Cask NX have a growing number of CMAs, an achievement that only the top-tier ServiceNow partners are recognized for, but Ramos' certification marks him the third CMA in Brazil for the entire country and the fourth CMA for all of LATAM.

"Many customers struggle to demonstrate the full value of the ServiceNow platform to internal stakeholders," said Ramos. "By understanding the organization's unique challenges and mapping them to the capabilities of various ServiceNow applications, CMAs can help anticipate expected outcomes — clarifying not just what will be achieved, but also when."

