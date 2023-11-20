CaskCartel.com Announces Exclusive Black Friday Deal: Unlock $50 Savings on Whiskey Advent Calendar 2023 with Code 'Advent50'

Thrilled to be Food and Wine magazine's top pick, Cask Cartel presents an unparalleled assortment of premium advent calendars for the ultimate Christmas countdown! Post this

The World Whisky Advent Calendar 2023

This calendar offers a global whisky-tasting experience with 24 handmade, 30ml wax-sealed drams from renowned distilleries around the world. It provides a diverse selection, including whiskies from both well-known and unexpected producing countries such as Hibiki Japanese Harmony and East London Liquor Company London Rye Whisky 2022. Perfect for the festive season, this calendar allows enthusiasts to explore award-winning whiskies and discover new flavors from various corners of the earth.

The Old and Rare Whisky Advent Calendar 2023

This exceptional Advent Calendar showcases delectable drams that go beyond being old and rare; they are also exceptionally tasty. Among the curated whiskies are some that surpass the age of the original release of "Do They Know It's Christmas?" Enthusiasts can indulge in unique experiences with offerings like Glenfiddich 30 Year Old Suspended Time - Time Reimagined and Balblair 25 Year Old, which include whiskies aged in wine barrels, 50-year-old expressions, and even some valued at thousands of pounds, promising a truly merry Christmas for connoisseurs.

The Spiced Rum Advent Calendar 2023

Indulge in the delights of sugar, spice, and everything nice with Drinks by the Dram's Spiced Rum Advent Calendar. Tailored for those with a penchant for tropical flavors and a sweet tooth, this calendar offers a voyage of flavor with 24 expertly-curated wax-sealed tasters from around the world such as Tanduay Especia Spiced Filipino Rum and Hawksbill Spiced Rum. Whether sipped neat or mixed with ginger beer, these drams infused with vanilla pods, citrus peels, spices, and tropical fruits promise to add a flavorsome twist to your festive countdown, infusing December evenings with delicious experiences.

That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar 2023 Edition

Gin enthusiasts can rejoice with the latest collaboration between Drinks by the Dram and That Boutique-y Gin Company in a festive Advent calendar. Behind its charming exterior, this calendar unveils 24 unique expressions, each presented in wax-sealed miniatures, ensuring a diverse tasting experience. Crafted in-house by the minds behind award-winning gins like Moonshot Gin and Spit-roasted Pineapple Gin, these independently bottled gins feature a variety of flavors, from fantastic fruit gins to London dry with a twist, promising a delightful exploration for flavor enthusiasts.

