CaskX Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Inc.'s Annual 5000 List

Jeremy Kasler, founder and CEO of CaskX, stated, "Being ranked among the fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000 is an exciting milestone for CaskX, serving as a testament to our team's relentless dedication to helping clients build financial wealth by investing in whiskey. As we continue to build our innovative whiskey cask investment platform, it is remarkable to see the pivotal role that both CaskX and our valued clients play in building the future of the whiskey industry."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

