Caspio Joins the 7th Edition of Valencia Digital Summit to Showcase Low-Code Innovation

Caspio will be showcasing its cutting-edge low-code application development platform at the Valencia Digital Summit (VDS) 2024 on October 23-24 at the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia. Caspio's participation highlights its commitment to democratizing app development by providing businesses with tools to easily create custom applications without coding expertise. Attendees will have the chance to see live demos and explore Caspio's latest AI-powered features that enhance automation and efficiency, allowing companies of all sizes to drive digital transformation and maintain competitiveness. Caspio aims to connect with innovators, investors, and leaders, demonstrating how its low-code technology empowers businesses to innovate effectively.

VALENCIA, Spain, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caspio, a leading low-code platform for business application development, is excited to announce its participation in the Valencia Digital Summit (VDS) 2024, set to take place on October 23-24, 2024, at the iconic City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia.

Valencia Digital Summit is the premier international technology event of Southern Europe, gathering over 12,000 attendees from more than 100 countries, including 700+ investors managing assets worth over 30 billion euros, 600 renowned international speakers, and 2,500 startups. The summit is a dynamic platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and the broader innovation community to connect, share insights, and showcase groundbreaking solutions. This year's theme, "Embracing Evolution: Invest in the Leaders of Tomorrow", underscores the event's commitment to driving technological evolution and supporting visionary leaders across industries.

"Leading the Way in No-Code Transformation"

Caspio will be presenting its innovative low-code capabilities at VDS, demonstrating how its platform is helping organizations of all sizes to rapidly create custom applications without extensive coding knowledge. By leveraging low-code development, businesses can streamline processes, drive efficiency, and stay ahead in a competitive market.

At VDS, Caspio aims to engage with technology leaders and innovators through live product demos, interactive discussions, and expert consultations. Attendees will get the opportunity to explore Caspio's new AI-powered features, which further enhance the platform's ability to facilitate digital transformation and meet modern business needs.

"Join Us at the Heart of Southern Europe's Innovation Hub"

Caspio's participation at VDS underscores its dedication to being at the forefront of technology that democratizes app development, giving business users the tools they need to innovate effectively. VDS2024 also offers Caspio a unique opportunity to connect with investors, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders, contributing to conversations around topics like sustainability, digital transformation, and the role of emerging technologies in reshaping industries.

"The Valencia Digital Summit is a critical event for us to connect with fellow innovators and showcase how low-code solutions like Caspio can empower digital transformation for businesses," said Rita Rezvanian, Director of Demand Generation. "We look forward to sharing our vision and learning from other global leaders to drive the next wave of digital innovation."

Event Details:

Event Name: Valencia Digital Summit 2024

Date: October 23-24, 2024

Location: City of Arts and Sciences, Valencia, Spain

Caspio Booth: 38

To schedule a meeting with the Caspio team or learn more about our platform, please visit https://www.caspio.com/contact-us/.

About Caspio

Caspio is the world's leading low-code application development platform for building scalable, custom business applications without extensive coding. Trusted by businesses around the globe, Caspio's platform accelerates digital transformation by simplifying application development, making it accessible to all users. From creating powerful databases to building interactive web apps, Caspio's technology puts innovation at the fingertips of every business.

Media Contact

Rita Rezvanian, Caspio, 1 650-690-0900, [email protected], https://www.caspio.com/

SOURCE Caspio