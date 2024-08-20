Cassidy Raises $3.7M in Seed Funding to Build Automations Powered by Internal Company Data

"We're making AI automations accessible to teams of all sizes and skill sets. Automation is no longer a nice-to-have; it's a must-have," said Justin Fineberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Cassidy. "Cassidy offers real-time context on your business, customers, competitors, brand voice, and much more." Post this

Here's how it works: Cassidy's knowledge base connects to a company's existing knowledge tools and automatically cleans, prepares and makes business data "AI ready". The platform allows teams to reliably build powerful AI workflows that make complex, human-level decisions, all with a nuanced understanding of the customer's company.

"LLMs created a new era of automation. While previous workflow automation platforms could only automate tasks with basic if/then logic, LLMs unlocked complex reasoning in natural language," said Ian Woodfill, Co-Founder & CTO, Cassidy. "However, the quality of LLM outputs and decisions is highly dependent on the specific context they're given. Insufficient, disorganized, or outdated data can cause AI to respond inconsistently (or even hallucinate), making it hugely unreliable for business automation.That's where Cassidy comes in."

Automations improve over time; each interaction cites its sources, allowing users to verify and exclude specific information through human-in-the-loop processes. This transparency ensures that data remains accurate and up-to-date. As more interactions occur, Cassidy's performance is refined, incorporating added context and prompt adjustments to continually enhance the system's effectiveness.

About Cassidy

Based in New York and founded in 2023, Cassidy brings internal data to AI to make more intelligent, context-aware automations. Cassidy is designed to make it incredibly easy for both technical and non-technical teams to use and build complex automations. Cassidy also has enterprise-grade permissioning and security to keep data private and encrypted. Cassidy was founded by Justin Fineberg and Ian Woodfill. For more information, please visit www.cassidyai.com.

