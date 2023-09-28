CAST and IFT Collaborate on Traceability Issue Paper to Help Improve Food Safety and Security in the Food and Agricultural Community

With the increase in the size, scope, and complexity of the global food supply chain, the ability to track and trace foods and ingredients through the system quickly and efficiently is of paramount importance – Dr. Robert Gravani, Task Force Chair. Tweet this

Robert Gravani, PhD, professor emeritus, Cornell University, and former Board President of IFT, served as publication Task Force Chair. "With the increase in the size, scope, and complexity of the global food supply chain, the ability to track and trace foods and ingredients through the system quickly and efficiently is of paramount importance," said Gravani. "It is a perfect time for all supply chain partners to implement a well-organized, systematic, and interoperable end-to-end traceability system to improve food safety, quality, national origin, authenticity, and sustainability."

Bryan Hitchcock, Chief Science and Technology Officer for IFT, added: "The effectiveness of any traceability system is based on the quality of data collected, and emerging tools and technologies offer significant opportunity to improve that digital data and help create a safer food supply. Everyone from consumers and food producers to distributors, retailers, and food safety regulators have been demanding improved traceability for years and now, through scientific and technological advancements, food traceability can become a reality."

Gravani will discuss the issue paper and its impact on the food supply chain during a virtual webinar on Thursday, October 5, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CDT (1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT).

To download the issue paper, click here.

