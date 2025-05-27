CasterDepot Proudly Welcomes Alex Rogers as New Director of Sales

"I am very energized to join CasterDepot," said Rogers. "We are in a market that will double globally by 2031. CasterDepot is set up for success — we will deliver in 2025 and beyond! Post this

In his new role, Alex will lead all aspects of CasterDepot's sales strategy — from enhancing sales operations and exploring new business opportunities, to working closely with team members to exceed growth targets. He is deeply committed to collaboration and will play a vital role in supporting both individual development and collective success.

With Alex's leadership, CasterDepot is positioned to continue its upward momentum and strengthen its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking mobility solutions built for performance, safety, and efficiency.

