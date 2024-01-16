Castle Creek Capital Announces Signing of $30 Million Investment in FirstSun Capital Bancorp

"FirstSun has built a strong reputation as a dependable, best-in-class community bank specializing in commercial services in key growth western markets," said Tony Scavuzzo, Managing Principal at Castle Creek Capital. Post this

"FirstSun has built a strong reputation as a dependable, best-in-class community bank specializing in commercial services in key growth western markets," said Tony Scavuzzo, Managing Principal at Castle Creek Capital. "We believe that FirstSun has the scale, platform and management team to become a leading regional bank under the leadership of Neal, and we are excited to help them execute on their M&A strategy."

"Here at FirstSun, we pride ourselves on being a top performing regional bank," said Neal Arnold, CEO of FirstSun. "As such, it was extremely important for our team to find a sophisticated and experienced capital partner who shares our growth values, entrepreneurial spirit and drive for shareholder return. We are thrilled to partner with Castle Creek as we pursue M&A to expand our geographic reach, enhance our product offerings and further invest in our markets and stakeholders. We'll do this while continuing to provide the exceptional service that FirstSun is known for. Castle Creek is a great cultural fit with our team, and we believe their support for this transaction validates the investment merits of the business combination. We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with Castle Creek in the future", added Arnold.

Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel to Castle Creek Capital.

About First Sun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp ("FirstSun"), a financial holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, provides a full spectrum of deposit, lending, treasury management, wealth management and online banking products and services through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries—Sunflower Bank, National Association ("Sunflower Bank" or the "Bank"), a national banking association, that operates as Sunflower Bank, N.A., First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage and Logia Portfolio Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor organized under the laws of the State of Kansas that provides discretionary investment management to retail and institutional accounts.

As of September 30, 2023, FirstSun had total assets of $7.8 billion, total net loans of $6.2 billion, total deposits of $6.3 billion and total stockholders' equity of $843.7 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "predict," "potential," "target," "explore," "continue," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond the control Castle Creek Capital or the Company, that could cause actual results, performance or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the statements.

