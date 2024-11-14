Castle Hill Partners Kicks-Off 5,300 Acre Peoria Master Planned Community with Saddleback Groundbreaking Event

"We are thrilled to offer a new kind of community and to be an integral part of Peoria's projected growth and bright future at such an exciting time," said John McKinnerney, principal with Castle Hill Partners. Post this

"We are thrilled to offer a new kind of community and to be an integral part of Peoria's projected growth and bright future at such an exciting time," said John McKinnerney, principal with Castle Hill Partners. "Employment here is booming with BNSF Industrial Park and TSMC Arizona Corporation, and the schools are highly rated, making Peoria an ideal place to settle down."

"The villages within Saddleback will be carefully situated among the rolling hills, providing residents with convenient trail access and desert views from their own private oasis. Every detail of this community – in addition to the thoughtful, wellness-oriented amenities – will be designed with an artful touch that's unique to the Sonoran lifestyle and the breathtaking beauty the topography of this land offers," added McKinnerney.

Committed to sustainable practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, 2,500+ acres of Saddleback will be open space and thousands of saguaro cacti and their symbiote trees will be preserved and replanted. In the community's first two village neighborhoods named Saltbrush and Blue Basin, 3,433 cacti and 1,640 trees have already been saved.

Northwest of Phoenix, Saddleback is five minutes from the recreational waters of Lake Pleasant and offers access to several of Arizona's most visited gateways, including Sedona, Jerome, Prescott, Flagstaff, National Forests, the Grand Canyon and Lake Mead.

Located at the northern extension of Vistancia Boulevard, Saddleback will develop the eventual connection to SR-74. Saddleback's first homes will be available for purchase in mid-2026.

About Castle Hill Partners

Castle Hill Partners (CHP) is a dedicated leader in commercial real estate investment and development across the United States. Over the years, the CHP team has collectively acquired and developed over 6 million square feet of office and industrial space, over 20,000 multifamily units, and more than 50,000 acres of commercial and residential land. The firm internally performs all functions related to its investment activities including construction, development, and asset management.

For Castle Hill Partners, developing real estate is about more than just building structures – it's about building communities and creating opportunities. CHP is driven by a commitment to transform places with purpose and vision, realizing value through growth and innovation. With a portfolio that spans across the country, they provide deep expertise and a creative approach to every project, making places where businesses thrive and communities flourish.

