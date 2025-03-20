Castle Hill Partners Selects First Home Builders to Join Peoria's Brand-New Saddleback Residential Community

"These renowned home builders bring us one step closer to achieving our vision to offer home buyers a myriad of options and price points to thrive and flourish living in the beautiful Sonoran Hills in the first phase of Saddleback," said John McKinnerney, Principal of Castle Hill Partners. Post this

"These renowned home builders bring us one step closer to achieving our vision to offer home buyers a myriad of options and price points to experience, thrive and flourish living in the beautiful Sonoran Hills at the earliest development phase of this community," said John McKinnerney, Principal of Castle Hill Partners. "We are thrilled to welcome them to Saddleback, especially during such a pivotal time with the exponential job growth predicted for Peoria over the next decade."

Camelot plans to initially build 19 homes with native desert views in a gated portion of the Saddleback community that will range in size from approximately 3,000 – 5,500 square feet, with an average lot size around 1/3 acre, or 80'.

"We look forward to expanding our footprint and offering our award-winning homes in the West Valley," said Camelot Homes Managing Director and Co-owner Julie Hancock. "Peoria is experiencing incredible growth, and we're seeing increased interest in luxury homes in the area. The lush desert surroundings at Saddleback are exactly the kind of setting we look for when selecting locations for new Camelot communities."

Lennar joins the community's Saltbrush neighborhood with 289 homes that will offer city and mountain views, starting in the mid $500,000s with lot sizes ranging from 45' to 70'.

"Lennar is excited to add to our northern Peoria market offerings with three individual product lines in the initial phase of Saddleback, with the first being ready in mid-2026" said Jeff Gunderson, Senior Vice President of Land Acquisition for Lennar. "Job creation, the desirability of this location for raising families, along with the beautiful mountain setting are all fantastic reasons Saddleback is a great master plan with a very bright future."

Headquartered nearby in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison will build 293 homes in Saddleback's initial phase of development with multiple floor plans and lot sizes.

"We're excited to be one of the first builders in the Saddleback master plan and to offer three products, including Discovery 45' lots, Encore 50' lots and Passage 60' lots," said Taylor Morrison Phoenix Division President, Brad Schoenberg. "We're incredibly thankful for Castle Hill Partners' support in closing on our first lots and we look forward to bringing a variety of single level and two-story homes that fit the needs of our homebuyers."

Land Advisors Organization represented the seller in the transaction of the Saddleback community to Castle Hill Partners in 2022.

"Land Advisors Organization is honored to be part of the team bringing these quality builders to the first phase of Saddleback, the future home for fortunate residents who will be surrounded by the incredible, physical beauty of the Sonoran landscape," added Greg Vogel, CEO of Land Advisors Organization. "We look forward to a bright future for north Peoria."

Located at the northern extension of Vistancia Boulevard, Saddleback will develop the eventual connection to SR-74. Construction and home sales for the first phase will begin in mid-2026.

About Castle Hill Partners

Castle Hill Partners (CHP) is a dedicated leader in commercial real estate investment and development across the United States. Over the years, the CHP team has collectively acquired and developed over 6 million square feet of office and industrial space, over 20,000 multifamily units, and more than 50,000 acres of commercial and residential land. The firm internally performs all functions related to its investment activities including construction, development, and asset management.

About Saddleback

Saddleback is a 5,300+ acre master-planned community nestled in the Sonoran Desert, offering over 2,500 acres of open space, 60+ miles of trails, and amenities that will serve as a basecamp for adventurers of all ages. With homes designed to blend seamlessly into the landscape and a lifestyle as extraordinary as the views, Saddleback is more than a place – it's where your next adventure begins. Learn more at saddlebackarizona.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Mathews, Castle Hill Partners, 1 270.799.9431, [email protected], https://www.castlehillco.com/

Elle Ethington, Media Contact, 1 9707786094, [email protected]

SOURCE Castle Hill Partners