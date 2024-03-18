Castles Technology Doubles Down on Growth and Expansion, Appoints Joe Mach as CEO of North America

"Castles is poised to be the partner of choice in the payments space, and I am committed to leading our team towards that vision," said Joe Mach, CEO, Castles Technology North America. Post this

"I am honored to join Castles Technology and lead its North America region," said Mach. "My foremost goal is to cultivate and fortify strategic partnerships that drive collaborative success, paving the way for innovation and growth together. Castles is poised to be the partner of choice in the payments space, and I am committed to leading our team towards that vision."

Castles refines the landscape of secure and future-proof payment solutions by crafting highly secure and innovative payment solutions, cutting-edge software applications and robust payment development environments. The backbone of their growth and expansion strategy lies in its breadth of capabilities, including OEM/ODM, white-labeling and product customization, allowing them to provide bespoke solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses.

"With Joe on board, Castles Technology is poised to elevate and further localize its presence in North America's dynamic payment sector," said Kevin Hsin, Global Chairman of Castles Technology. "His deep understanding of the payments industry and US market, coupled with his partner-first approach will enable us to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

About Castles Technology

Castles Technology is a global leader in Android payment acceptance solutions, providing cutting-edge terminals, innovative solutions, and exceptional services to empower the payment ecosystem. With over 30 years of experience, Castles Technology partners with thousands of businesses including banks, merchants, FinTechs, acquirers, ISVs, and PSPs, deploying millions of POS terminals worldwide for retailers of all sizes. Castles NA is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with Global headquarters in Taipei City, Taiwan. Castles also has regional offices throughout Europe, and in Singapore and Japan.

For more information, visit www.castlestech.com.

