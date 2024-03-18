Castles Technology Doubles Down on Growth and Expansion, Appoints Joe Mach as CEO of North America

Mach, a 25-year retail and payment technology expert brings partner-first approach to deliver highly personalized and tailored solutions.
KENNESAW, Ga., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Castles Technology, a leading global payment solutions provider, reaffirms its commitment to partnership and growth with the appointment of Joe Mach as Chief Executive Officer of its North America region. With a strategic focus on innovation and collaboration, Castles Technology, under Mach's leadership, aims to challenge the industry norm by providing an unparalleled breadth of capabilities and customization to businesses in the US, Canada, and Mexico.
Mach brings over 25 years of proven success, knowledge, and leadership to Castles. In his last role, he served as CEO and President of ENS, a provider of mobile and point-of-sale mounting solutions, serving 85 of the top 100 US retailers. Prior to that, Mach held leadership roles at Verifone, including President of Verifone Americas, with responsibility for driving growth within key market segments.
"I am honored to join Castles Technology and lead its North America region," said Mach. "My foremost goal is to cultivate and fortify strategic partnerships that drive collaborative success, paving the way for innovation and growth together. Castles is poised to be the partner of choice in the payments space, and I am committed to leading our team towards that vision."
Castles refines the landscape of secure and future-proof payment solutions by crafting highly secure and innovative payment solutions, cutting-edge software applications and robust payment development environments. The backbone of their growth and expansion strategy lies in its breadth of capabilities, including OEM/ODM, white-labeling and product customization, allowing them to provide bespoke solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses.
"With Joe on board, Castles Technology is poised to elevate and further localize its presence in North America's dynamic payment sector," said Kevin Hsin, Global Chairman of Castles Technology. "His deep understanding of the payments industry and US market, coupled with his partner-first approach will enable us to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."
Castles Technology is a global leader in Android payment acceptance solutions, providing cutting-edge terminals, innovative solutions, and exceptional services to empower the payment ecosystem. With over 30 years of experience, Castles Technology partners with thousands of businesses including banks, merchants, FinTechs, acquirers, ISVs, and PSPs, deploying millions of POS terminals worldwide for retailers of all sizes. Castles NA is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with Global headquarters in Taipei City, Taiwan. Castles also has regional offices throughout Europe, and in Singapore and Japan.
