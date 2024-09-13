Castrol partners with Denckermann to supercharge car performance

Castrol has partnered with Denckermann, a Polish distributor of automotive filters and parts, to launch a new line of high-quality vehicle filters aimed at enhancing performance and longevity. The collaboration will introduce oil, air, cabin, and fuel filters under the Castrol brand, expanding its aftermarket offerings. These new filters are set to hit the European market by late 2024 and will be showcased at Automechanika in Frankfurt this week.

WARSZAWA, Polska , Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Castrol has partnered with Denckermann, a Polish distributor of automotive filters and parts, to launch a new line of high-quality vehicle filters aimed at enhancing performance and longevity. The collaboration will introduce oil, air, cabin, and fuel filters under the Castrol brand, expanding its aftermarket offerings. These new filters are set to hit the European market by late 2024 and will be showcased at Automechanika in Frankfurt this week.

