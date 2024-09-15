Castrol Partners with Mutlu Aku to launch range of Premium Automotive Batteries

Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, has partnered with Mutlu Aku, an industry-leading auto battery manufacturer based in Istanbul.

ISTANBUL, Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Castrol - Mutlu partnership will feature a line of car and commercial batteries that seek to enhance vehicle performance and longevity, to extend the comprehensive range of aftermarket solutions within the Castrol portfolio.

Marta Lozano Barrero, Head of Masterbrand and Communications at Castrol, said, "This partnership is aimed at further serving our customers' evolving needs. Extending our product portfolio to include a range of Castrol automotive batteries is part of our strategy to expand beyond our core product categories to encompass a wider range of aftermarket products. We aim to appeal to consumers with a range of premium yet competitively priced products designed to keep their vehicles running at optimum performance."

"At Mutlu Aku, we have a reputation for creating high-quality and reliable batteries that deliver lasting solutions for our customers. We look forward to showcasing these new Castrol branded batteries at Automechanika in Frankfurt this week," shared Tolga Tulgar, Executive CEO of Mutlu.

"Castrol is a globally recognised brand; consumers love the brand because it represents premium and quality products. We are pleased to partner with Castrol to launch automotive batteries in Europe'' added Tolga Tulgar.

Consumers can expect to see these Castrol automotive batteries hit the European market in late 2024.

This partnership was managed by Castrol's global brand licensing agency LMCA.

About Castrol

Castrol is one of the world's leading lubricant brands, with a proud heritage of innovation and fueling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea and in space for 125 years. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology. To find out more about Castrol, visit https://www.castrol.com/

About Mutlu Aku

Founded in 1945, Mutlu specializes in the manufacture, and distribution of premium automotive batteries and alongside its own brand supplies private label to some of the world's leading battery brands. Recognized as one of the leading automotive batteries manufacturers in the industry, Learn more: www.mutlu.com.tr www.castrol-batteries.eu

