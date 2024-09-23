Cat® Simulators New Hydraulic Mining Shovel System Builds Operator Skills for Mine Sites

"The new Hydraulic Mining Shovel simulator system is the cornerstone of our Cat Simulators mining models. The system trains students and operators using authentic Cat controls and teaches applications found on real-world job sites," says CEO Lara Aaron. Post this

"The new Hydraulic Mining Shovel simulator system is the cornerstone of our Cat Simulators mining models. The system trains students and operators using authentic Cat controls and teaches applications found on real-world job sites. We often hear of the struggles to find skilled operators. Cat Simulators systems help companies build their own workforce," says CEO Lara Aaron.

The Cat Simulators Hydraulic Mining Shovel system is available in multiple languages and includes SimU Campus™, a built-in reporting software that records and generates reports of learners' simulation sessions and compares their performance to Caterpillar benchmarks. The system features authentic Cat controls, a motion system, exclusive walkaround machine inspection training, and a companion SimScholars™ curriculum, making the training package a unique offering.

The companion SimScholars online curriculum is a one-to-one match with the simulator model and can be used in the classroom or for remote learning. It is an interactive, turn-key solution complete with instructor guides, videos, quizzes and more. Integrate the Cat Simulators Hydraulic Mining Shovel system and its curriculum together for a unique, blended learning experience.

For even more training value and for a more immersive experience, add VR Edition. With the VR headset and patented VR Now technology, users experience a larger view of the virtual environment with greater depth perception. The simulator is portable and easy to move from a training room to a trailer to satellite locations.

Simformotion™ LLC is a leader in heavy equipment simulator training solutions. Simulation can help address initiatives such as safety and production; while ensuring training can be delivered anytime day or night, regardless of weather conditions. Cat Simulators are chosen as training solutions in such markets as mining, construction, forestry, government, and trade and vocational schools.

About Caterpillar Inc. With 2023 sales and revenues of $67.1 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

