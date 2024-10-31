Cat® Simulators New Small Dozer System Trains and Prepares Operators for Construction Worksites

"The new Small Dozer simulator system trains learners using authentic Cat® controls, teaches applications found on real-world jobsites and provides best-in-class operator training," says Simformotion CEO Lara Aaron. Post this

"We often hear of the struggles companies are having when it comes to finding skilled operators. By using Cat Simulators systems, which can be both safe and cost-effective, for a portion of their heavy equipment operator training, companies can develop their workforce," says Simformotion CEO Lara Aaron.

"Our customers also need to teach accurate and consistent techniques to increase production and reduce costs," adds Aaron. "We develop Cat Simulators based on feedback from real-world users and Caterpillar's subject-matter experts. The new Small Dozer simulator system trains learners using authentic Cat® controls, teaches applications found on real-world jobsites and provides best-in-class operator training."

Cat Simulators Small Dozer system is available in multiple languages and features authentic Cat controls, a motion system and exclusive walkaround machine inspection training. It also includes SimU Campus™, a built-in reporting software that records and generates reports of learners' simulation sessions and compares their performance to Caterpillar benchmarks.

The system features companion SimScholars™ online curriculum, a one-to-one match with the simulator training exercises, which can be used in the classroom or for remote learning. The interactive, turn-key training solution features instructor guides, videos, quizzes and more. By integrating the Cat Simulators Small Dozer system with SimScholars curriculum, training programs can provide a unique, blended learning experience.

Add VR Edition for even more training value and a more immersive experience. With the VR headset and patented VR NOW™ technology, users experience a larger view of the virtual environment with greater depth perception. The Small Dozer simulator is portable and easy to move from a training room to a trailer to satellite locations.

In addition to the new Small Dozer system, Cat Simulators are available in many other models for the construction, mining and forestry industries. Visit www.catsimulators.com for more information.

About Simformotion™ LLC

©2024 Simformotion™ LLC is a leader in heavy equipment simulator training solutions. Simulation can help address initiatives such as safety and production; while ensuring training can be delivered anytime day or night, regardless of weather conditions. Cat Simulators are chosen as training solutions in such markets as mining, construction, forestry, government, and trade and vocational schools. Simformotion™ LLC is a licensee of Caterpillar Inc. As used herein, "Simformotion" means Simformotion™ LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.

About Caterpillar Inc.

With 2023 sales and revenues of $67.1 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

CAT, CATERPILLAR, LET'S DO THE WORK, their respective logos, "Caterpillar Corporate Yellow," and the "Power Edge" and "Modern Hex" trade dress, as well as corporate and product identity used herein, are trademarks of Caterpillar and may not be used without permission. www.cat.com / www.caterpillar.com Third party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Kim Roberts, Simformotion LLC, 1 3096703200, [email protected], https://simformotion.com/

SOURCE Simformotion LLC