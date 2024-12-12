Cat Sirota's Debut Novel Forgiving Darkness Brings a Dark, Seductive Fantasy Romance to Life

An Epic Tale of Power, Betrayal, and Forbidden Bonds.
LOWER HUTT, New Zealand, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prepare to be swept away into the hauntingly beautiful world of dark magic and forbidden romance in Forgiving Darkness, the debut novel by New Zealand-based author Cat Sirota. This first installment of the Binary Souls duology offers readers an entrancing blend of high-stakes fantasy, rich world-building, and a love story bound by secrecy and betrayal.
Forgiving Darkness follows Estrid, the defiant, runaway daughter of the tyrannical King Rodden. Nineteen and wielding formidable powers of her own, Estrid is desperate to escape her father's reign of terror. But her carefully crafted solitude shatters during a fateful encounter in the Dark Forest, where she meets a wounded Fae lord of otherworldly beauty—and deadly mystery. Their worlds collide as secrets unravel, and Estrid's freedom, her kingdom, and her heart are all put on the line in this seductive, high-stakes adventure.
With lush descriptions and unexpected twists, Forgiving Darkness explores themes of power, resilience, and the costs of reclaiming one's destiny. It is a compelling new entry in the dark fantasy romance genre, ideal for fans of LJ Andrews, Penn Cole, and Jennifer L. Armentrout.
About the Author:
Cat Sirota moved to Middle Earth (New Zealand) at age twelve, where she found her inspiration in its moody landscapes and enchanting horizons. An early riser, Cat starts each morning crafting stories of intrigue, dark heroes, and captivating plot twists over a steaming cup of coffee. When she's not creating new worlds, Cat immerses herself in the works of her favorite authors and treasures the escapism that only books can provide.
Content Advisory:
Forgiving Darkness contains mature themes and content that may be unsuitable for some readers, including violence, torture, references to abuse, and scenes of consensual intimacy.
Forgiving Darkness is available in paperback and ebook formats from all major retailers worldwide, with pre-sales available until launch on December 13, 2024.
For more information, author interviews, or review copies, please contact:
Media Contact
Cat Sirota, C R Sirota Industries LTC, 64 21590794, [email protected], https://www.catsirota.com
Megan Hunt, 64 00642 041416283, [email protected]
SOURCE C R Sirota Industries LTC
Share this article