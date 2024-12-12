Cat Sirota's Debut Novel Forgiving Darkness Brings a Dark, Seductive Fantasy Romance to Life

"Sirota excels in creating dynamic characters like Estrid and Zain, with complex backstories drawn from the similarly elaborate world-building...An engaging fantasy and romance that explores the importance of vulnerability and forgiving oneself." – Kirkus Reviews Post this

With lush descriptions and unexpected twists, Forgiving Darkness explores themes of power, resilience, and the costs of reclaiming one's destiny. It is a compelling new entry in the dark fantasy romance genre, ideal for fans of LJ Andrews, Penn Cole, and Jennifer L. Armentrout.

About the Author:

Cat Sirota moved to Middle Earth (New Zealand) at age twelve, where she found her inspiration in its moody landscapes and enchanting horizons. An early riser, Cat starts each morning crafting stories of intrigue, dark heroes, and captivating plot twists over a steaming cup of coffee. When she's not creating new worlds, Cat immerses herself in the works of her favorite authors and treasures the escapism that only books can provide.

Content Advisory:

Forgiving Darkness contains mature themes and content that may be unsuitable for some readers, including violence, torture, references to abuse, and scenes of consensual intimacy.

Forgiving Darkness is available in paperback and ebook formats from all major retailers worldwide, with pre-sales available until launch on December 13, 2024.

For more information, author interviews, or review copies, please contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Cat Sirota, C R Sirota Industries LTC, 64 21590794, [email protected], https://www.catsirota.com

Megan Hunt, 64 00642 041416283, [email protected]

SOURCE C R Sirota Industries LTC