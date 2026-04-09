Cata-Kor Claims #1 NMN Supplement Ranking on Amazon and TikTok Shop

We have spent the past few years building the verification layer: NSF certification, independent testing, and clinical research partnerships. This result shows that buyers at scale are paying attention to those signals. Post this

The rankings reflect performance across two of the most competitive retail environments in the U.S. supplement market, where consumer discovery, ingredient transparency, and verified product quality determine purchasing decisions. Central to this trust is Cata-Kor's NSF certification under NSF/ANSI 173 — the American National Standard for dietary supplements — which confirms compliance with rigorous manufacturing quality, purity controls, and label accuracy.

"Reaching number one on both Amazon and TikTok Shop reflects what happens when quality infrastructure and consumer demand align," said Roman Miroedov, PhD, Product Development Lead at Cata-Kor. "We have spent the past few years building the verification layer: NSF certification, independent testing, and clinical research partnerships. This result shows that buyers at scale are paying attention to those signals."

Expanding the NAD-Boosting Portfolio

Building on this momentum, Cata-Kor confirmed plans to expand its NAD-related product portfolio throughout 2026. The expansion will focus on synergistic formulas including NAD+ precursors, cofactors, and metabolic support, alongside new delivery formats designed to improve daily usability and bioavailability.

"Going forward, our focus is on expanding a coherent NAD-related portfolio. The goal is for Cata-Kor to be the reference point in this category, not just a product within it," Miroedov added. The company's long-term strategy centers on NAD+ as a foundational pillar for cellular energy, metabolic health, and healthy aging.

About Cata-Kor

Cata-Kor is a U.S.-based nutraceutical company focused on developing longevity formulations that support cellular health, vitality, and daily performance. Cata-Kor has a manufacturing facility in the United States and conducts all testing domestically, with a focus on transparency, quality, and science-informed development. Cata-Kor's approach is built around alignment with rigorous regulatory frameworks and independent third-party certification standards to ensure the highest levels of product integrity.

Learn more at www.catakor.com.

Media Contact

Roman Miroedov, PhD, Cata-Kor, 1 7744838381, [email protected], https://catakor.com/

SOURCE Cata-Kor