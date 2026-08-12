Cata-Kor Liposomal Glutathione Claims #1 Best Seller Ranking on TikTok Shop

Reaching number one in the glutathione category is not something that happens by accident Post this

The ranking follows a broader pattern of growth for the brand on the platform. Cata-Kor, which joined the health category on TikTok Shop nearly three years ago, grew 9,000% year-over-year in its first year on the platform, with product bundles driving close to 30% of campaign GMV during its Glutathione launch — figures the company shared in a recent episode of the TikTok Shop podcast "ACE Your TikTok Shop."

"We have grown 9,000% year over year in our first year, so it's definitely been big and impactful for us as a brand," the company said.

Key figures:

#1 ranked glutathione brand on TikTok Shop

9,000% year-over-year growth in Cata-Kor's first year on TikTok Shop

Close to 30% of campaign GMV driven by product bundles during the Glutathione launch

Fewer than 200 customer reviews, versus thousands accumulated by competing products over multiple years

"Reaching number one in the glutathione category is not something that happens by accident," said Roman Miroedov, PhD, Product Development Lead at Cata-Kor. "It reflects what buyers do when they have access to verified information — they choose the product that actually delivers what it claims. Our independent testing confirmed that half of the top-selling glutathione supplements do not meet their label claims. We built Cata-Kor to be the answer to that problem, and this ranking suggests the market is starting to recognize it."

The Glutathione ranking marks the second time this year Cata-Kor has claimed a #1 position in a competitive supplement category. In April 2026, the company announced it had reached the #1 Best Seller spot for its NMN supplement on both Amazon and TikTok Shop.

About Cata-Kor

Cata-Kor is a U.S.-based nutraceutical company developing formulations that support vitality, well-being and daily performance. Cata-Kor has a manufacturing facility in the United States and conducts all testing domestically, with a focus on transparency, quality and science-informed development.

Learn more at www.catakor.com

Media Contact

Roman Miroedov, PhD, Cata-Kor, 1 7744838381, [email protected], Cata-Kor

SOURCE Cata-Kor