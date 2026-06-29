Cata-Kor Releases Independent Lab Results Verifying Glutathione Potency in Top-Selling Amazon Supplements

Testing was conducted by Swift Laboratory, an ISO 17025:2017-accredited third-party testing facility

MIAMI, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cata-Kor, a U.S.-based nutraceutical company focused on science-informed longevity formulations, released results from independent laboratory testing of 12 top-selling glutathione supplements purchased from Amazon.com in April–June 2026. Testing was conducted by Swift Laboratory, an ISO 17025:2017-accredited third-party testing facility (ANAB Certificate No. AT-2969), using HPLC — the standard analytical method for quantifying reduced glutathione in dietary supplements.

Of the 12 products tested, six met or exceeded their label claims. The remaining six failed to contain the stated amount of glutathione, in some cases returning no detectable glutathione at all.

Testing Methodology

Products were purchased directly from Amazon.com and submitted to Swift Laboratory (Ontario, CA) for independent analysis. Glutathione content was quantified by HPLC per serving as stated on each product label.

Key Findings

Six brands — Dr. Mercola, Cata-Kor, Fresh Nutrition, BodyBio, TERRA ELMNT, and DEAL SUPPLEMENT — met or exceeded their label claims, with results ranging from 101% to 111% of stated amounts. The remaining six products tested below label claims, with results varying significantly in severity, including two products with no detectable glutathione and one returning under 2% of the stated dose.

Cata-Kor's own Liposomal Glutathione passed testing across all measured parameters. Independent analysis confirmed 1,082 mg of L-Glutathione Complex per serving against a label claim of 1,000 mg. The same test confirmed label accuracy for all co-ingredients: Vitamin C (64.8 mg vs. 50 mg claimed), Riboflavin (6.79 mg vs. 5 mg claimed), Selenium (71.0 mcg vs. 55 mcg claimed), and Resveratrol (114 mg vs. 100 mg claimed). Heavy metals testing confirmed results well within USP safety limits.

"Label accuracy is the baseline, not a differentiator," said Roman Miroedov, PhD, Product Development Lead at Cata-Kor. "When half of the products we tested failed to deliver what the label claims, that is a consumer protection issue. We are publishing these results because buyers deserve to know what they are actually getting."

About Cata-Kor

Cata-Kor is a U.S.-based nutraceutical company developing formulations that support vitality, well-being and daily performance. Cata-Kor has a manufacturing facility in the United States and conducts all testing domestically, with a focus on transparency, quality and science-informed development.

Learn more at www.catakor.com

Media Contact

Roman Miroedov, PhD, Cata-Kor, 1 7744838381, [email protected], Cata-Kor

SOURCE Cata-Kor