Catafago Fini LLP Secures Defense Jury Verdict on Behalf of Air China in $50 Million Sexual Discrimination Case

"We are gratified that the jury has rendered a fair and just verdict for Air China. The jury found that Air China did not violate the laws Ms. Wang claimed it did, and found no fault on the part of the company or LB Oceanfront Corporation." Post this

Ms. Wang alleged that as a result of their purported actions, defendants Air China and LB Oceanfront Corporation sexually discriminated against her and created a hostile work environment, retaliated against her, and aided and abetted each other's discrimination. Ms. Wang brought her claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the New York State Human Rights Law, and the New York City Human Rights Law.

Following four days of testimony from seven witnesses, the jury heard closing arguments by the parties. During these arguments, Ms. Wang's counsel asked that, in addition to compensatory damages, the jury award her $50 million in punitive damages. After deliberating for approximately an hour and a half, the jury came back with a complete defense verdict, finding zero liability on the part of the defendants.

"We are gratified that the jury has rendered a fair and just verdict for Air China," said Jacques Catafago, a partner at Catafago Fini LLP and the lead attorney for Air China. "The jury found that Air China did not violate the laws Ms. Wang claimed it did, and found no fault on the part of the company or LB Oceanfront Corporation."

The case is captioned Huan Wang v. Air China Limited, et al., No. 17-cv-06662, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The case was before U.S. District Chief Judge Margo K. Brodie.

Air China is represented by Jacques Catafago and Sarah M. Dyer of Catafago Fini LLP.

Media Contact

Wayne Pollock, Copo Strategies, 1 215.853.6699, [email protected]

SOURCE Catafago Fini LLP