Catalina Palms at Sundance Announces Grand Opening Weekend in Port St. Lucie, FL

Akel Homes invites the community and real estate professionals to celebrate the Grand Opening of Catalina Palms at Sundance, a new 55+ lifestyle community in Port St. Lucie. The weekend includes a Realtor Preview on Thursday, January 22, followed by a public Model Grand Opening on January 24–25, where guests can tour 18 designer-decorated model homes, enjoy food, drinks, and music, and be among the first to experience the lifestyle that awaits at Catalina Palms.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After months of anticipation, Catalina Palms at Sundance, the newest 55+ lifestyle community by Akel Homes, is officially opening its doors with a multi-day celebration designed to welcome both realtors and future homeowners.

The Grand Opening Weekend will kick off with a VIP Realtor Preview & Model Tour on Thursday, January 22, from 2:00–6:00 PM, followed by the Model Grand Opening, open to the general public on Saturday and Sunday, January 24–25, from 12:00–4:00 PM. Guests are invited to be among the very first to explore Catalina Palms and experience the vibrant, resort-inspired lifestyle that is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about new 55+ communities in Port St. Lucie.

VIP Realtor Preview | Thursday, January 22 | 2–6 PM

Local real estate professionals are invited to a first look at Catalina Palms during a VIP Realtor Preview event. Attendees will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, beverages, live music, and access to 18 designer-decorated model homes, offering an up-close look at the architecture, interior design, and lifestyle that future residents will enjoy.

This preview provides realtors with valuable insight into the homes, amenities, and lifestyle offerings that will resonate with active adult buyers seeking something fresh, social, and thoughtfully designed.

RSVP for the Realtor Preview:

https://akelhomes.com/catalina-palms/event/vip-realtor-preview-model-tour-event/

Model Grand Opening | January 24 & 25 | 12–4 PM

The celebration continues throughout the weekend as Catalina Palms officially welcomes the public for its Model Grand Opening. Guests will enjoy a lively atmosphere complete with food, drinks, live music, and the opportunity to tour all 18 professionally designed model homes.

More than just a tour, the Grand Opening offers visitors a chance to experience firsthand the lifestyle that awaits at Catalina Palms - where stylish homes, curated amenities, and a strong sense of community come together to create a place many will aspire to call home.

RSVP for the Grand Opening Weekend:

https://akelhomes.com/catalina-palms/event/grand-opening/

A New Standard in 55+ Living

Designed for today's active adults, Catalina Palms blends modern home design with a lifestyle centered around connection, wellness, and everyday enjoyment. From thoughtfully planned residences to inviting social spaces, the community reflects Akel Homes' commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and lifestyle-driven living.

Whether you're a realtor looking to introduce clients to the next exciting 55+ destination or a homebuyer ready to discover what's next, the Catalina Palms Grand Opening Weekend is an event not to be missed.

Media Contact

Lauren Steinberg, Akel Homes, 561-359-3050, [email protected]m, https://akelhomes.com/catalina-palms/

SOURCE Akel Homes