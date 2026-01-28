Catalina Palms Makes a Big First Impression with Nearly 1,000 Visitors at Grand Opening Weekend

"The energy throughout the weekend confirmed what we believed from the start—Catalina Palms is already resonating with buyers in a meaningful way." Post this

"The response was incredible," said Akel Homes representatives. "Seeing so many people walk through the models, ask thoughtful questions, and truly connect with the lifestyle confirmed that Catalina Palms is resonating in a meaningful way."

The excitement translated into action, with numerous homesites secured by the first buyers of Catalina Palms, marking a strong and confident start for the community. For many attendees, the weekend was more than just a tour - it was the moment they envisioned themselves living the active, relaxed, and socially connected lifestyle Catalina Palms was designed to offer.

From its well-appointed homes and curated model designs to the sense of community felt throughout the event, Catalina Palms' Grand Opening Weekend underscored why it is quickly earning attention across Port St. Lucie and beyond.

For those who missed the celebration, the opportunity to discover Catalina Palms is just beginning. Model homes are now open daily, and interest continues to build as more buyers look to be part of this exciting new 55+ community. Homes starting from the $300s with No CDD Fees!

For more information or to schedule a tour of the community, visit https://akelhomes.com/catalina-palms/ or call 561-782-7312.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit akelhomes.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Steinberg, Akel Homes, 561-359-3050, [email protected], https://akelhomes.com/catalina-palms/

SOURCE Akel Homes