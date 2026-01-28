Catalina Palms Makes a Big First Impression with Nearly 1,000 Visitors at Grand Opening Weekend

Catalina Palms at Sundance made a strong debut in Port St. Lucie, welcoming nearly 1,000 visitors during its Grand Opening Weekend, where guests toured 18 designer-decorated model homes and experienced the vibrant 55+ lifestyle firsthand.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalina Palms at Sundance, Akel Homes' newest 55+ lifestyle community, made an unforgettable first impression during its Grand Opening Weekend, welcoming nearly 1,000 guests over Saturday and Sunday for a vibrant celebration that showcased what's quickly becoming one of the most talked-about new communities in Port St. Lucie.
Throughout the weekend, visitors had the opportunity to tour 18 stunning designer-decorated model homes, explore thoughtfully designed floorplans, and experience firsthand the lifestyle that sets Catalina Palms apart. The event buzzed with energy as guests enjoyed live music, food truck fare, refreshing drinks, and the chance to mingle with future neighbors while taking in the community's welcoming atmosphere.
"The response was incredible," said Akel Homes representatives. "Seeing so many people walk through the models, ask thoughtful questions, and truly connect with the lifestyle confirmed that Catalina Palms is resonating in a meaningful way."
The excitement translated into action, with numerous homesites secured by the first buyers of Catalina Palms, marking a strong and confident start for the community. For many attendees, the weekend was more than just a tour - it was the moment they envisioned themselves living the active, relaxed, and socially connected lifestyle Catalina Palms was designed to offer.
From its well-appointed homes and curated model designs to the sense of community felt throughout the event, Catalina Palms' Grand Opening Weekend underscored why it is quickly earning attention across Port St. Lucie and beyond.
For those who missed the celebration, the opportunity to discover Catalina Palms is just beginning. Model homes are now open daily, and interest continues to build as more buyers look to be part of this exciting new 55+ community. Homes starting from the $300s with No CDD Fees!
For more information or to schedule a tour of the community, visit https://akelhomes.com/catalina-palms/ or call 561-782-7312.
About Akel Homes
Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit akelhomes.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Steinberg, Akel Homes, 561-359-3050, [email protected], https://akelhomes.com/catalina-palms/
SOURCE Akel Homes
Share this article