CATALOG Named a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer

Catalog Technologies, Inc. (CATALOG), a leader in DNA-based digital data storage and computation, announced it has been named a distinguished Technology Pioneer within the World Economic Forum's Innovator Communities. CATALOG will participate in the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and will join the Annual Meeting of New Champions from June 25-27.

The Technology Pioneers community is a group of start-ups from around the world developing and deploying new technologies and innovations. The World Economic Forum selects 100 companies annually to work with political, business, and cultural leaders to address issues facing people and the planet.

The resources the world needs to store and compute data in the age of AI will vastly exceed availability if limited to conventional technologies. DNA-based platforms for digital data storage and compute promise to be a truly scalable solution, and CATALOG is the pioneering leader in this field.

CATALOG developed the solution to reduce the resources needed to store, compute, and secure data by turning to nature. For billions of years, biology has relied on DNA as the data storage and computation medium for its most precious data. Just as trillions of cells in a human body make thousands of secure DNA-based calculations each moment using little energy, the DNA-based platform of CATALOG leverages parallelization, low energy, low physical footprint, and secure computing.

"Data security, integrity, and parallel processing are not new problems, and neither are solutions to them," said Hyunjun Park, Co-Founder and CEO of CATALOG. "Borrowing heavily from natural processes and taking advantage of cutting-edge synthetic biology tools, we are building an automated and scalable DNA-based computation platform divorced from the limitations of traditional electronic systems."

According to the World Economic Forum, the world stands at a crossroads. While advances in technology and artificial intelligence (AI) promise a period of economic growth and an easing of inflation, underlying tensions and challenges remain, highlighting the need for multistakeholder cooperation to ensure sustained progress. To respond to the fast-evolving global landscape, the World Economic Forum is convening the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions.

At this Annual Meeting of the New Champions, more than 100 start-ups from the World Economic Forum Innovator communities, including more than 90 start-ups from the 2024 Technology Pioneers cohort, will represent six continents and over 20 countries. These Innovators are not just participants but key drivers of the dialogue at this meeting.

Their groundbreaking ideas, fueled by technology, creativity, and disruption, are reshaping

industries and creating positive change.

About CATALOG

Catalog Technologies, Inc. (CATALOG) is a DNA-based digital data storage and computation company founded in 2016 by MIT scientists. CATALOG is drawing on the natural characteristics of DNA to build a data storage and computing platform that is more energy efficient, affordably scalable, and highly secure. For more information, visit www.catalogdna.com.

About the Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests.

The Innovator Communities are groups of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprising three sub-communities –the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators, and Unicorns –the Innovator Communities accompany start-ups along their growth journey. The World Economic Forum provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with one or more of the Forum's centers, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on critical issues.

Media Contact

