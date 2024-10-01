Catalyst Acoustics Group, a Stephens Group portfolio company, to Be Acquired by KPS Capital Partners, LP

The Stephens Group always understood how critical brand and channel preservation is to our organization, and I am pleased to report that KPS shares this outlook. We look forward to a bright future under KPS' ownership and to providing expanded opportunities to our loyal customers. - Joe Lupone, CEO Post this

A strong leadership team and deep bench of talent has driven Catalyst to a leadership position in the acoustic space and as part of KPS' long-term focused strategy, the organization is poised to continue this upward trajectory. Pierre de Villeméjane, Partner and Co-Head of KPS Mid-Cap Investments, echoed Grant's sentiments, stating that he, "looks forward to partnering with Catalyst's talented management team to enhance each brand's strategic position and competitiveness."

Lupone commended both The Stephens Group and KPS when speaking of his organization's past and future. "Each of our brands comes to the table with well-seasoned, robust channel partners and strong value propositions. The Stephens Group always understood how critical brand and channel preservation is to our organization, and I am pleased to report that KPS shares this outlook. We look forward to a bright future under KPS' ownership and to providing expanded opportunities to our loyal customers."

With a closing expected in the fourth quarter of 2024, Catalyst Acoustics Group, its employees, customers and constituents have a high level of excitement and a very positive outlook for the new year. Additional information on the acquisition will be provided post-close.

Baird and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP served as financial advisor and legal counsel, respectively, to Catalyst. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to KPS.

ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources, and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.

ABOUT THE STEPHENS GROUP, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens, Jr. and Elizabeth Campbell families, the firm combines the operational expertise of a private equity firm with the flexibility provided by long-term capital. With over $2 billion of private equity assets under management, the firm has a long history of providing informed, sophisticated expertise and working with owners and managers to help them successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. Since 2006, Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial products and services, specialty distribution, and vertical software.

ABOUT KPS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP

KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with $21.8 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2024). For nearly three decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds' portfolio companies have aggregate annual revenues of approximately $19.3 billion, operate 219 manufacturing facilities in 26 countries, and have approximately 47,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide. The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at http://www.kpsfund.com.

KPS Mid-Cap focuses on investments in the lower end of the middle market that require up to $200 million of initial equity capital. KPS Mid-Cap targets the same type of investment opportunities and utilizes the same investment strategy that KPS' flagship funds have for nearly three decades. KPS Mid-Cap leverages and benefits from KPS' global platform, reputation, track record, infrastructure, best practices, knowledge, and experience. The KPS Mid-Cap investment team is managed by Partners Pierre de Villeméjane and Ryan Harrison, who lead a team of experienced and talented professionals.

