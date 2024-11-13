Catalyst Acoustics Group Acquired by KPS Capital Partners, LP

We are excited for Catalyst's next chapter which will bring together both company's world-class talent and capabilities and our shared commitment to building scale and delivering value in the markets we serve today and in the future. - Joe Lupone, Catalyst CEO Post this

KPS intends to continue to support the acquisitive and organic growth strategy that has enabled Catalyst to achieve the market position they hold today, recognizing and sharing the belief that uniting industry-leading noise control brands and highly respected teams benefits all stakeholders, most importantly customers, channel partners, influencers and employees.

Pierre de Villeméjane, Partner and Co-Head of KPS Mid-Cap Investments shared that, "Catalyst's unparalleled brand portfolio, commitment to quality and channel partners provides an ideal foundation for future organic and acquisitive growth," furthering that he, "looks forward to partnering with Catalyst's talented management team to enhance each brand's strategic position and competitiveness."

Each of Catalyst's brands are aligned with well-seasoned, robust channel partners and already strong value propositions. Aligning with KPS will further support the uniqueness and vision of each brand, achieving the collective goal of controlling noise in every environment.

Joe Lupone, Catalyst's CEO, shared that he and his team are excited and optimistic about the KPS partnership stating, "We are excited for Catalyst's next chapter which will bring together both company's world-class talent and capabilities and our shared commitment to building scale and delivering value in the markets we serve today and in the future. With a proven track record of successfully nurturing and growing acquired businesses, we are confident KPS is a natural fit for our brands and employees."

KPS' management approach will further support the uniqueness and vision that each Catalyst brand offers. Each brand will remain independent with continued accountability by key members of their management teams, with channel preservation and product differentiation remaining a top priority.

For more information about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its brands, visit catalystacoustics.com.

ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources, and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.

ABOUT KPS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP

KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with $21.8 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2024). For nearly three decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds' portfolio companies have aggregate annual revenues of approximately $19.3 billion, operate 219 manufacturing facilities in 26 countries, and have approximately 47,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide. The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at http://www.kpsfund.com.

KPS Mid-Cap focuses on investments in the lower end of the middle market that require up to $200 million of initial equity capital. KPS Mid-Cap targets the same type of investment opportunities and utilizes the same investment strategy that KPS' flagship funds have for nearly three decades. KPS Mid-Cap leverages and benefits from KPS' global platform, reputation, track record, infrastructure, best practices, knowledge, and experience. The KPS Mid-Cap investment team is managed by Partners Pierre de Villeméjane and Ryan Harrison, who lead a team of experienced and talented professionals.

