Catalyst Acoustics Group acquires Curb Technologies, LLC to enhance roof curb solutions.

"The acquisition of Curb Tech marks an additional milestone for Catalyst as we continue executing our strategy to expand into complementary product lines," said Joe Lupone, Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Acoustics Group. "The addition of Curb Tech broadens our reach within the vibration isolation and rooftop support markets and increases the value we deliver to our customers through an even more comprehensive suite of solutions."

Curb Tech's Co-Founders, Russ Pitcock and Trent Globetti, will continue to lead Curb Tech from their Alabama manufacturing facility, supported by their existing team, ensuring the operations and customer relationships remain uninterrupted.

"We are delighted about this new chapter with Catalyst," said Globetti. "Integrating Curb Tech with Catalyst will provide access to the scale and resources needed to unlock our next phase of growth. This partnership will allow us to better serve our customers, expand our capabilities, and solidify our position as a leader in the roof curb industry."

About Curb Technologies, LLC

Founded in 1999, Curb Tech is a leading manufacturer of custom roof curbs for commercial HVAC systems, regarded for exceptional customer service, short lead times, superior quality, and expertise in designing and engineering custom roof curb solutions. Curb Tech operates out of its manufacturing facility in Opelika, AL.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. For more information about Catalyst Acoustics Group and its portfolio of brands, visit http://www.catalystacoustics.com.

Media Contact

Adam Hritzak, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 6149467916, [email protected], https://catalystacoustics.com/

