Catalyst Acoustics Group Acquires Madrid Inc., Expanding Portfolio

Regarding the acquisition, Catalyst Acoustics Group's CEO, Joe Lupone, sees this as a strategic advancement for both entities. "Madrid's unique and innovative wood acoustics collection aligns seamlessly with our expanding portfolio," Lupone said. "It is an exciting time to welcome the dedicated Madrid team to our family and provide the support and guidance required for the business to grow as a leader in the market."

Maintaining autonomy within the CAG portfolio, Madrid will retain independent channels for products and services, while gaining access to CAG's deep functional expertise, financial backing, and robust support teams.

"Being acquired by Catalyst Acoustics Group is the right move for our organization to set us on course for expansive growth in the years ahead," said Robert Ellis, President, Madrid Inc. "By aligning with this world-class group of acoustic and noise control companies, we are better positioned to reach new levels of success overall."

To learn more about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its subsidiaries, visit catalystacoustics.com.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

