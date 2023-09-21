Catalyst Acoustics Group Appoints Adam Hritzak Content Marketing Manager

A dynamic marketing professional with a proven track record in driving brand awareness, and customer engagement, Adam joins Catalyst's seasoned team poised to help engage audiences and grow channel partnerships.
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalyst Acoustics Group (CAG), the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies currently including Fräsch, IAC Acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Lamvin, Noise Barriers and Sound Seal, is pleased to announce that Adam Hritzak has joined the organization's in-house marketing team in the role of Content Marketing Manager. A dynamic marketing professional with a proven track record in driving brand awareness, and customer engagement, Adam joins Catalyst's seasoned team poised to help engage audiences and grow channel partnerships.
Hritzak holds a Journalism degree from Bowling Green State University and joins Catalyst Acoustics Group possessing nearly two decades of relevant, progressive experience. He most recently served as the Director of Marketing at Recora, a B2B health tech company, where he was responsible for significantly increasing website sessions and webinar attendance, and the creation of the organization's marketing collateral and content across social media channels. Prior to this role, he held marketing and sales support positions at several Columbus-based companies where he honed his skills in the areas of traditional and digital advertising, market research and branding.
Of the hire, Jennifer Chagnon, Catalyst Acoustic Group's Chief Marketing Officer spoke enthusiastically, sharing that, "With his experience and can-do attitude, Adam is a welcome addition to our team. We have every confidence that he will immerse himself in his work, lending a fresh perspective and helping to drive growth."
Neal Knueven, Catalyst's Marketing and Brand Manager, echoed Chagnon's enthusiasm stating, "A strong team is critical to the short- and long-term success of an organization, and Adam's commendable experience makes him an invaluable addition to Catalyst."
For more information about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its group of companies, visit catalystacoustics.com.
ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.
