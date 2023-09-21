Catalyst Acoustics Group Appoints Adam Hritzak Content Marketing Manager

With his experience and can-do attitude, Adam is a welcome addition to our team. We have every confidence that he will immerse himself in his work, lending a fresh perspective and helping to drive growth. - Jennifer Chagnon, Catalyst Acoustic Group's Chief Marketing Officer Tweet this

Of the hire, Jennifer Chagnon, Catalyst Acoustic Group's Chief Marketing Officer spoke enthusiastically, sharing that, "With his experience and can-do attitude, Adam is a welcome addition to our team. We have every confidence that he will immerse himself in his work, lending a fresh perspective and helping to drive growth."

Neal Knueven, Catalyst's Marketing and Brand Manager, echoed Chagnon's enthusiasm stating, "A strong team is critical to the short- and long-term success of an organization, and Adam's commendable experience makes him an invaluable addition to Catalyst."

For more information about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its group of companies, visit catalystacoustics.com.

ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.

Media Contact

Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, [email protected], https://catalystacoustics.com/

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group