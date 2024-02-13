Catalyst Acoustics Group Broadens Portfolio: Acquires Real Acoustix

Real Acoustix is a Utah-based manufacturer of custom acoustical wood and architectural interior products.
AGAWAM, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalyst Acoustics Group (CAG), the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies currently including Fräsch, IAC Acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Lamvin, Noise Barriers and Sound Seal, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Real Acoustix LLC, a Utah-based manufacturer of custom acoustical wood and architectural interior products.
Appreciated in the industry for producing high-end diffusers, acoustical wood and absorption treatments, Real Acoustix's products have been successfully installed in concert halls, universities, premier recording studios and other high-end spaces with notable aesthetic and acoustic results.
Regarding the acquisition, Catalyst Acoustics Group's CEO Joe Lupone explained that he believes it represents the next best step for both parties. "Real Acoustix has an exceptional reputation in the market and an impressive network of channel partners," he explained. "We are committed to supporting the organization and accelerating its growth in this exciting sector of the acoustics market."
Like all brands under the Catalyst portfolio, Real Acoustix will maintain its autonomy, with independent channels to market, products and services, while gaining organization access to deep functional expertise, financial resources, and extensive marketing support.
Richard Lenz, Real Acoustix's President, spoke of Catalyst's business model and echoed Lupone's sentiments, sharing that, "[he is] pleased to be aligned with such well-known and -respected organizations and is eager to leverage available resources to take Real Acoustix to the next level."
Richard Lenz will remain in his role as President of Real Acoustix and the Real Acoustix team will remain intact. To learn more about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its subsidiaries, visit catalystacoustics.com.
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.
