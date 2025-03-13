Catalyst Development Partners Secures Approval for Redevelopment of 135 Whitman Avenue in Edison, NJ

"We are excited to move forward with the redevelopment of 135 Whitman Avenue, a project that aligns with our mission of transforming underutilized properties into thriving industrial assets," said Mike McMullen, Managing Principal of Catalyst Development Partners. Post this

"We are excited to move forward with the redevelopment of 135 Whitman Avenue, a project that aligns with our mission of transforming underutilized properties into thriving industrial assets," said Mike McMullen, Managing Principal of Catalyst Development Partners. "This approval paves the way for economic growth and job creation while ensuring environmental responsibility."

The property underwent significant environmental remediation under the oversight of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), culminating in a Response Action Outcome (RAO) issued in December 2024. This confirms that the site has been remediated in compliance with state environmental regulations, allowing for safe redevelopment.

As part of the project, Catalyst Development Partners has committed to maintaining access to the adjacent Edison dog park through an easement agreement and implementing traffic management measures to minimize local impact.

With approvals in place, Catalyst Development Partners anticipates breaking ground on the project later this year, with completion targeted for late 2025.

Catalyst Development Partners, LLC is a privately held real estate development firm specializing in the remediation and redevelopment of industrial, commercial, and brownfield properties in major metropolitan markets across the United States. The company has a proven track record of repositioning environmentally impaired sites into high-value assets, contributing to economic revitalization and sustainable urban development.

