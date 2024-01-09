Catalyst Dog Collar for AirTag New at Pepcom Digital Experience in Las Vegas - A Perfect Accessory to Keep Track of Your Pet Wherever They Roam

"Even for the most adventurous dog that likes to wander, you can keep track of your dog's whereabouts. This is when the protection you choose matters most." - June Lai Post this

The waterproof case seals around the back of the Apple AirTag case and screws shut to protect against the elements. It does not reduce the sound for the FindMy app to play and track the dog. Users can confidently find and keep track of their furry friend whether the pup loves to swim, play in the mud or dig in the snow. The collar is adjustable with a sturdy, easy-to-clip leash hook. It comes in four sizes and two colors: black and blue.

Meanwhile, the Catalyst Crossbody Shoulder Strap is the perfect accessory for anyone on the go. Made from durable and high-quality materials, this shoulder strap is designed to provide maximum comfort and functionality. It is compatible with a wide range of Catalyst cases and can easily be attached and detached to the built-in corner attachments of Catalyst cases for added convenience. Designed to be pull-tested to 10kg and attached directly to the corner attachments of the case, this will ensure users can go hands-free and not worry that it will easily break and drop your iPhone unlike alternatives.

Designed with practicality in mind, the Catalyst crossbody strap features an adjustable length, allowing a customized fit and attachment as a neck lanyard, or longer as an over the shoulder lanyard. The sturdy hardware and reinforced stitching guarantee that this strap will withstand the test of time, providing long-lasting performance and reliability that Catalyst is known for. Available in a variety of bright colors to complement your personal style and be easy to find.

Also available & shipping are the Total Protection Cases for iPhone 15 Pro /15 Pro Max and New Floating Wrist Lanyard. This newest case for iPhone 15 Pro models is 5X more waterproof than the leading competitor (IP68 – 10m/33ft). It also survives drops of up to 65% higher than the leading competitor (MIL-STD-810G - 2m/6.6ft). The touch screen is highly responsive as the built-in screen protector lies flat and does not bubble . The case works with 5G networks with no interference. There is no loss in sound and the microphone works clearly. It is great for making video/audio calls or playing music as the case is optimized for noise cancellation using patented technology. The clear camera lens ensures high quality photographs can be taken.

In addition, it pairs well with the new Floating Wrist Lanyard. This lanyard can be attached to all Catalyst Waterproof iPhone Cases. It adjusts to a wide range of wrist sizes, and ensures that the phone remains buoyant. With a bright orange that is easy to spot in the water. It can be used with a variety of products as it supports a weight of up to 340g. This includes a waterproof action camera such as a Go-Pro, keys or other objects.

"Catalyst continues to innovate products that make life easier for our customers," Catalyst CEO June Lai said. "The new Catalyst Dog Collar for AirTag is designed to fit perfectly with our Clip-It Case for AirTag. The AirTag case protects your AirTag device from water and against impacts. The case has a waterproof rating of up to 330ft and a drop proof rating of up to 10ft. The combination of these 2 products made of touch materials are designed to withstand rough use. You can be worry-free about where your pet is at all times, (even the most active pets) though rain, snow, and muddy waters. Even for the most adventurous dog that likes to wander, you can keep track of your dog's whereabouts. This is when the protection you choose matters most."

The Catalyst Dog Collar for AirTag and Catalyst Crossbody Shoulder Strap are available for pre-order today, shipping in January. The Total Protection Cases for iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max and the new Floating Wrist Lanyard is now available for sale.

Catalyst Dog Collar for AirTag

$24.99/ €27.99/ £24.99/ CAD $39.99 | PRE-ORDER NOW, SHIPS IN MID-JAN

Colors: Black, Blue

Catalyst Crossbody Shoulder Strap

$39.99/ €49.99/ £39.99/ CAD $59.99 | PRE-ORDER NOW, SHIPS IN MID-JAN

Colors: Black, Blue, Orange, Green, Red

Catalyst Total Protection Case for iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

$89.99/€99.99/£89.99/CAD 134.99 | AVAILABLE NOW

Colors: Titanium Gray

Catalyst Floating Wrist Lanyard

$29.99/€29.99/£29.99/CAD 44.99 | AVAILABLE NOW

Colors: Reflective Orange

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a design and innovation company that has built a global brand creating and manufacturing protection for electronic devices. Through precision engineering, Catalyst products are designed to help people, businesses and organizations protect themselves and their personal devices and company assets. For over 12 years, their range of award-winning, patented protective cases have allowed users to experience life on their own terms while always keeping their valuable devices safe and secure. Catalyst is available in more than 70 countries including the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, Korea, Australia and the GCC.

