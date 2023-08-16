Catalyst Launches Cases for AirPods Pro Exclusively in Apple

"We continue to develop innovative protective cases for Apple customers." - June Lai, CEO Tweet this

Catalyst's case offers an IP67 waterproof rating to 3.3ft (1m) and drop proof protection to 4ft (1.2m). The secure lid design keeps your Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) safe inside and prevents them from falling out accidentally. The case also keeps the AirPods safe inside so they won't pop out when dropped. The stylish lanyard can attach to your handbag or backpack so you can easily find your AirPods.

"Catalyst has enjoyed a strong partnership with Apple since our first collaboration five years ago," Catalyst CEO June Lai said. "We continue to develop innovative protective cases for Apple customers."

The Waterproof & Drop proof AirPods Pro Case is available in Black & Funfetti colors in Apple stores and on Apple.com for $34.95.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is an award-winning company that makes the world's most protective and stylish cases for electronic devices. Catalyst has helped people protect their devices for over 13 years. The company has a broad patent portfolio covering expertise in waterproof and drop proof protection. Catalyst is available in more than 70 countries including the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, Korea, Australia and the GCC.

Media Contact

Chris Herbert, Catalyst, 6144488703, [email protected], www.catalystcae.com

SOURCE Catalyst