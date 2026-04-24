Catalyst Physician Group Celebrates New Richardson Primary Care Clinic Opening

"Moving to our new location and expanding access to primary care demonstrates our commitment to the health of the residents of Richardson—now and for years to come." Post this

"We've been part of Richardson for more than 20 years, getting to know families and caring for patients across generations," said Dr. James Olfson, senior physician at Catalyst Physician Group Richardson. "Moving to our new location and expanding access to primary care demonstrates our commitment to the health of the residents of Richardson—now and for years to come."

The Richardson clinic offers comprehensive primary care with added areas of expertise that reflect the needs of the local community, including sports medicine, mental health, senior care, and weight‑loss services. The care team also provides multilingual care, with Spanish‑ and Korean‑speaking providers available. Patients can schedule same and next day acute care visits for timely treatment and reduced reliance on urgent care or emergency rooms.

"Our Richardson clinic is an investment in the health and prosperity of businesses and families alike," said Dr. Mike Uselton, board president of Catalyst Physician Group. "By strengthening access to primary care, we help people stay healthy, boost workforce productivity, and reduce healthcare costs. Catalyst is proud to be a part of Richardson's ongoing growth and success."

As part of Catalyst Physician Group, Richardson patients benefit from seamless access to additional services across five nearby Collin County clinics, including pediatrics, behavioral health, nutrition services, and after‑hours and weekend care.

The Richardson clinic is located within the Richardson Medical Village, a developing healthcare destination designed to bring multiple services together in one convenient location. In addition to Catalyst Physician Group, the medical village currently includes Peak Physical Therapy and Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital Medical Group, long term partners in the medical village concept with more groups to be announced soon.

About Catalyst Physician Group

Catalyst Physician Group is a network of independent primary care physicians committed to advancing the health of patients through personalized, accessible care. With 21 locations and more than 90 physicians in Texas, Catalyst Physician Group is the largest independent primary care group in the state. The group offers comprehensive services, including preventive care, chronic condition management, telehealth, and digital tools that make healthcare simple and convenient. Learn more and see what patients are saying about care from Catalyst Physician Group at www.catalystphysiciangroup.com.

Media Contact

Katie Doran, Director of Marketing, Catalyst Physician Group, 1 4802169919, [email protected], https://www.catalystphysiciangroup.com/

SOURCE Catalyst Physician Group