Catalyst:Ed Expands its Innovative Capacity Building Model to Support the Field of Place-Based Partnerships

"At Catalyst:Ed, we believe that thriving organizations lead to thriving communities,' said Leona Christy, founder and CEO of Catalyst:Ed. "I am inspired by the ambition and brilliance of the many leaders striving nationwide to ensure that one's zip code doesn't define one's destiny. We are honored to bring our deep knowledge of capacity building and the expertise of our network of service providers to support these leaders and their teams so they can create generational change for communities."

Founded in 2017, Catalyst:Ed has long supported leaders of school systems, public agencies, and education nonprofits in strengthening their organizations, by helping them access trusted expertise, resources, and hands-on assistance. Catalyst:Ed's model connects teams with key supports: Capacity Advisors who guide and support users in navigating to and maximizing their technical assistance and capacity building engagements, a tech platform and tools for project scoping and matching, and a network of 800+ vetted consulting service providers across 28 key organizational competencies. To date, Catalyst has supported more than 1,500 capacity building projects, with 94% of projects meeting or exceeding their goals.

Catalyst:Ed's expansion into place-based partnerships is the result of extensive community feedback and engagement that identified capacity building and technical assistance as a pressing need at a time when the field is poised for rapid growth, setting the stage for large-scale, generational impact on communities across America. "We're excited to support Catalyst:Ed and the opportunities that will unfold because of this capacity building model and network of technical assistance providers," said Frances Liu, Place Matters Portfolio Director at Blue Meridian Partners. "Catalyst's expansion will provide accessible, high-quality supports to place-based partnerships that can move the needle towards positive outcomes for communities in need."

"Ballmer Group is excited to support Catalyst:Ed's growth into the place-based partnerships field," said Eshauna Smith, Director, Community Impact for Ballmer Group. "We believe that community-led and coordinated cross-sector efforts are a powerful and strategic antidote to historic and structural barriers that have blocked economic mobility for too many. With Catalyst:Ed's leadership, we will be able to deepen and increase the organizational tools and resources necessary to drive positive outcomes for more children and youth in our country."

The support from Blue Meridian Partners and Ballmer Group will also enable Catalyst:Ed to innovate across its technology and data capabilities, and strengthen the field of providers. "This landmark investment, combined with the generosity of other philanthropic partners, will empower Catalyst:Ed to to move faster, go further, and learn more. Together, we will equip thousands of organizations across the nation with the tools, expertise, and partnerships they need to drive meaningful, lasting change in their communities," says Christy.

About Catalyst:Ed

Catalyst:Ed is a national nonprofit that improves outcomes for America's children and youth by strengthening the schools, institutions, nonprofit organizations, and public sector agencies that serve them. Catalyst:Ed's pioneering model leverages know-how, technology, networks, and data to match leaders and teams to expert support, so they are fully equipped to create transformational outcomes for those they serve. Catalyst:Ed also strengthens the field of providers and aggregates and amplifies insights and data from its work to influence policy and practice.

About Place Matters

Blue Meridian's Place Matters portfolio aims to improve economic and social mobility in communities across the US by investing in place-based partnerships as well as the ecosystem and infrastructure needed to catalyze their success.

About Ballmer Group

Ballmer Group is committed to improving economic mobility for children and families in the United States, funding leaders and organizations that have demonstrated the ability to reshape opportunity and reduce systemic inequities. We focus on multiple impact areas and systems that can impact economic mobility - such as early learning, K-12 education, college and career pathways, housing, behavioral health, and criminal justice - and we support leaders and organizations that focus on undoing systemic racism and the barriers it has created. Ballmer Group is both a national and regional funder – we have a presence and invest deeply in southeast Michigan, Washington state, and Los Angeles County. Ballmer Group was co-founded by philanthropist Connie Ballmer and her husband Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, founder of USAFacts, and chairman of the Los Angeles Clippers.

